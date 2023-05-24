Beloved West Shore 'Swap and Shop' market returns after closure of Western Speedway

For years, hundreds of bargain hunters would make the Swap and Shop at Western Speedway a part of their Sunday morning routine. When the Langford race track closed at the end of last season, that was also the end of the beloved market.

Now, the Swap and Shop is back, this time in a new location at the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood.

The Westshore Swap, Shop and Market at the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood is shown. (CTV News)On Sunday, Emmett Kidder found himself in a bit of pickle. His pockets were full.

"I have too much stuff and I can’t buy anything else," said the young man.

Emmett’s favourite find was a LEGO version of Emmet Brickowski, the main character in the "LEGO Movie." The two share the same name.

"Yeah but he looks nothing like me," said Kidder.

It was a busy Sunday morning for the young bargain hunter, as well as hundreds of others at the Swap Shop and Market in Colwood.

"We brought it back," said Sean Chewka, co-owner of the Westshore Swap, Shop and Market.

"Unfortunately. with the speedway closing down, they shut down the Swap and Shop."

Chewka and his business partner have revived the Swap and Shop, with a few new elements.

"We’ve added a little bit of a market so people who are artisans who are coming out can sell their homemade goods," he said.

Those goods range from colourful Tie-Dye and home decore, to sauces, salad dressings and spreads.

There is also a kids corner, catering to young entrepreneurs.

"Right now we’ve made like $80," said Isabelle Heath who had set up a stand with her little sister.

On the used side, prices are still negotiable as they were at Western Speedway.

The Swap, Shop and Market runs every Sunday through to Sept 3. Admission is $2 or you can get in with a non-perishable food donation that will go to the Goldstream Food Bank.

Next Sunday, Kidder says he will be back, but this time he will make sure he wears something with bigger pockets.