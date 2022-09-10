'Before, we would actually pay to get rid of them': Oyster company repurposing discarded shells

An oyster processor in Baynes Sound is filling a void created during the pandemic and generating new revenue from shells it used to send to the landfill. (CTV) An oyster processor in Baynes Sound is filling a void created during the pandemic and generating new revenue from shells it used to send to the landfill. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony

Two days after his mother's death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain's monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live online and on air.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario