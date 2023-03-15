Beachfront dog ban near Tofino returns next month
Parks Canada will once again ban dogs from a popular beach near Tofino, B.C., starting next month.
The six-month ban will take effect on April 1, prohibiting the pets from Combers Beach between Sandhill Creek and Green Point Rocks, including on Combers Beach Trail and the boardwalk access to Combers Beach from Green Point Campground.
Dogs will still be allowed on all other areas of the Long Beach section of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, provided they are kept on a leash at all times.
Parks Canada says the ban, which was first piloted last year, is meant to protect migrating shorebirds during a critical time in their migration cycle.
"Migratory shorebirds depend on the national park reserve as a place to rest and forage for food during long trips between the Arctic and areas as far south as South America," the agency said in a release Wednesday.
"When migratory birds are disturbed, the extra time and energy spent fleeing can affect their survival. The presence of dogs can also contribute to the habituation of wildlife such as wolves who frequent beaches to access coastal food sources."
Last year's ban brought a nine per cent increase in the presence of shorebirds on the sandy stretch of Pacific Ocean shoreline, according to Parks Canada observations.
The agency says it also tracked a 97 per cent decrease in dogs on the beach during the 2022 ban, and a one per cent increase in human visitors.
Parks Canada authorities will patrol the beach until the ban ends on Oct. 1. Tickets for violating the prohibition rage from $58 for a first offence to $25,000 for repeat offences.
"Unfortunately, this regulation is often ignored," the agency said. "Ongoing research demonstrates how off-leash dogs negatively impact wildlife, and therefore Parks Canada is trying this management tool to protect migratory shorebirds."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures
Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace, after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.
How a positive mindset can change childbirth, postpartum experience: study
A person's mindset and attitude going into childbirth can influence both the birthing and postpartum experiences, according to a new study.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
Vancouver
-
'I don't want to give up on this place': Artists rally for The Beaumont Studios amid financial hardship
The future of a beloved space for artists and creatives in Vancouver is in jeopardy after nearly two decades—unless the community steps up to help.
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
Armed robbery suspect wearing 'distinct' outfit sought in West Vancouver
Police in West Vancouver are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that happened just after midnight Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
-
Woman makes court appearance on mischief charge after topless protest at Juno Awards
A woman facing a criminal charge after a topless protest at the Junos says the stunt has created international buzz for climate change and the awards show.
-
Wife of John de Ruiter granted bail on sexual assault charges
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been granted bail.
Toronto
-
Convicted murderer says he was cast as 'perfect villain' in 'unfair' Bosma trial
Multiple murderer Dellen Millard says he was cast as the 'perfect villain' in the 2013 killing of Tim Bosma, appealing to Ontario's highest court to overturn his conviction for murdering the 32-year-old father.
-
Ontario just lived through one of the darkest winters in more than 80 years
If you found yourself pining for some sunshine in Ontario in recent months, it’s likely because the province just lived through one of the darkest winter seasons in nearly a century.
-
Former Toronto official speaks out after surviving 'widowmaker' heart attack
After suffering a sudden widowmaker heart attack, a former long-time Toronto public servant is speaking out about the medical episode that could have cost him his life.
Calgary
-
Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
-
Woman shot by RCMP last month was armed, ASIRT says
A woman who was shot by police on a rural highway east of Calgary last month was armed with what appears to be a knife.
-
Stampeders happy to have James Vaughters back in the fold
After winning the Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018, James Vaughters left for greener pastures and his dream to play in the NFL.
Montreal
-
Court tosses case against trans man after 'inappropriate' and 'humiliating' Montreal police interrogation
An arson case has been thrown out, and the accused acquitted after a Quebec Superior Court judge found the police investigator created an atmosphere of oppression by, among other errors, using female pronouns and dead names throughout the interrogation of a trans man.
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair granted parole
After a failed attempt last November, notably because of an "arrogant attitude" and his refusal to participate in therapy, former PQ leader Andre Boisclair has been granted parole.
-
Incomprehension in small Quebec town after pedestrians killed by truck
Three people are still fighting for their lives, two days after a pickup truck plowed into almost a dozen pedestrians walking down a street in the Quebec town of Amqui.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in N.S. decrease in the month of February
The number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in Nova Scotia decreased in February, according to monthly COVID-19 numbers released by the province Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Settlement offer for Downtown Winnipeg Police Headquarters lawsuit approved by EPC
A settlement offer for the city’s lawsuit over construction cost overruns for the Downtown Police Headquarters project has been approved by the mayor's inner cricle.
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
'This location is a critical hub': Canadian government investing in rail park near Winnipeg
The federal government is investing in a new rail park near Winnipeg to help improve the transportation of goods, a project pegged to benefit Manitoba's economy.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
'Kind of anxious': Tree replacement impacting King Street businesses
Phase two of the City of Kitchener's downtown tree and paver replacement project is scheduled to start on Friday.
Regina
-
Former Regina college, high school priests among those 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse
Six members of the Jesuits of Canada who were employed at schools in Regina, Sask. were named in a recent list documenting 'credible' accusations of sexual abuse over the past 70 years.
-
City moves forward motion to install accessible elevator at Regina's renewed Wascana Pool
The City of Regina is hoping to set a precedent with its opportunity to make the renewed Wascana Pool waterslides accessible for everyone.
-
Stolen vehicle clocked travelling 185 km/h near Regina
A stolen vehicle clocked by police travelling at 185 kilometres per hour (km/h) east of Regina led to the arrest of two individuals, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said on Twitter.
Barrie
-
Burk's Falls, Ont. man's unique night sky photo selected for Smithsonian exhibition
Burk's Falls, Ont. resident Todd Carlson's passion for astronomy has given him international recognition with a unique photo he captured of the night sky during the 2003 blackout, which will soon be featured in the Smithsonian Institution.
-
Up to 15cm of snow could cause hazardous road conditions this week: Here's where
Mother Nature is whipping up another winter storm this week, with up to 15 centimetres possible heading into the weekend.
-
Simcoe County city ranks in top 10 most expensive rental market in Canada: report
A new report reveals rental prices in most major cities nationwide have significantly increased, including in Barrie.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon community fridge forced to move following complaints
A food security resource in Riversdale is being forced to move following complaints from surrounding businesses.
-
'20 years down the road, they will be talking about this': Sask. minor hockey game goes to 4 overtimes
Saskatoon's AA U-13 Titans, a team of 11- and 12-year-olds played a second game of their series in early March that will go down in the Saskatchewan record books.
-
Saskatoon man arrested with stolen vehicle gave a false name, police say
The Saskatoon police said one person has been charged in connection with a standoff in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence witness describes identifying first Sweeney murder suspect from photo lineup
The defence in Robert Steven Wright’s second-degree Sudbury murder trial called witness Raymond Hutchinson to the stand Wednesday morning. He told police he had seen a man entering the video store on his way to work before the fatal stabbing.
-
Southern Ont. snowmobiler killed in Lake Nipissing crash
A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has died after a single snow machine crash on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.