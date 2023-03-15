Beachfront dog ban near Tofino returns next month

Parks Canada will once again ban dogs from a popular beach near Tofino, B.C., starting next month.

The six-month ban will take effect on April 1, prohibiting the pets from Combers Beach between Sandhill Creek and Green Point Rocks, including on Combers Beach Trail and the boardwalk access to Combers Beach from Green Point Campground.

Dogs will still be allowed on all other areas of the Long Beach section of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, provided they are kept on a leash at all times.

Parks Canada says the ban, which was first piloted last year, is meant to protect migrating shorebirds during a critical time in their migration cycle.

"Migratory shorebirds depend on the national park reserve as a place to rest and forage for food during long trips between the Arctic and areas as far south as South America," the agency said in a release Wednesday.

"When migratory birds are disturbed, the extra time and energy spent fleeing can affect their survival. The presence of dogs can also contribute to the habituation of wildlife such as wolves who frequent beaches to access coastal food sources."

Last year's ban brought a nine per cent increase in the presence of shorebirds on the sandy stretch of Pacific Ocean shoreline, according to Parks Canada observations.

The agency says it also tracked a 97 per cent decrease in dogs on the beach during the 2022 ban, and a one per cent increase in human visitors.

Parks Canada authorities will patrol the beach until the ban ends on Oct. 1. Tickets for violating the prohibition rage from $58 for a first offence to $25,000 for repeat offences.

"Unfortunately, this regulation is often ignored," the agency said. "Ongoing research demonstrates how off-leash dogs negatively impact wildlife, and therefore Parks Canada is trying this management tool to protect migratory shorebirds."