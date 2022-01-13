BC Transit to launch real-time bus tracking app on all routes across province

BC Transit will expand its real-time bus tracking app, NextRide, to all routes it operates across the province this year.

The "Automatic Vehicle Location" (AVL) technology lets users see a bus's position in real-time to better estimate when it will arrive at specific stops.

NextRide also includes a call-out service aboard buses, where an automated voice says the upcoming stop for riders.

Bus location data will also be available on Google Maps and Transit App through BC Transit, says the bus operator.

"Expanding the NextRide program will improve the customer experience, increase safety for riders and drivers, improve accessibility for users and provide important data for better route planning that will benefit customers across the province," said Tim Croyle, vice president, operations and chief operating officer for BC Transit in a release Thursday.

NextRide was already in use in seven transit systems on Vancouver Island, Squamish/Whistler and the Interior.

The app will expand to 19 more transit systems in the province, starting with regions on Vancouver Island this month.

All transit systems are expected to be added into the app by this summer.

The estimated launch times for each region can be found below:

January 2022 – Cowichan Valley

February 2022 – Port Alberni

February 2022 – Campbell River

Spring 2022 – Fraser Valley Transit Systems

Spring 2022 – Vernon Regional

Spring 2022 – Shuswap Regional

Spring 2022 – South Okanagan-Similkameen

Spring 2022 – Dawson Creek

Spring 2022 – Fort St. John

Spring 2022 – Powell River Regional Transit System

Summer 2022 – Sunshine Coast

Summer 2022 – Prince George

Summer 2022 – Kitimat, Skeena Regional and Terrace Regional

Summer 2022 – Prince Rupert/Port Edward

Summer 2022 – Cranbrook

Summer 2022 – Kimberley

Summer 2022 – Elk Valley

Summer 2022 – Columbia Valley

Summer 2022 – Creston Valley

Summer 2022 – West Kootenay

BC Transit has singed a contract with Consat to roll out this new phase of the NextRide program.

The expansion is estimate to cost nearly $6 million, with 50 per cent of the funding coming from the federal government, 40 per cent coming from the provincial government and the remaining 10 per cent coming from local governments.