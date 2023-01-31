BC Transit service back on track in Victoria after brief snowfall

BC Transit says there are no more service disruptions in the Victoria region after several morning routes were delayed or altered due to snowfall early Tuesday morning.

Snow fell across Vancouver Island in varying amounts on Tuesday morning, with drivers asked to take extra time to get to their destinations.

Around 7:30 a.m., BC Transit warned of several service delays. By 10 a.m., those issues had been resolved and BC Transit expected service to resume as usual for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, some students got a day off because of the weather.

Classes were cancelled for Vic High students on Tuesday due to a combination of the cold weather and heating issues.

The Greater Victoria School District told families it expected the heating issues to be fixed by the end of day, with classes resuming on Wednesday.