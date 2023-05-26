BC Transit offering free rides to cyclists in Victoria
BC Transit is offering cyclists free rides for Go By Bike Week in Victoria.
BC Transit hopes the move will support commuters who want to travel far distances by using a combination of cycling and public transportation.
Go By Bike Week runs from May 29 to June 4.
Cyclists can get a free ride aboard a BC Transit bus in Victoria by putting their bike on a bus bike rack and showing their helmet to the driver while boarding.
"Most bikes can be accommodated on BC Transit buses but please note that bike space is limited and cannot be guaranteed," said BC Transit in a release Wednesday.
Go By Bike Week is an annual event in Victoria that encourages travellers to cycle to their destinations.
This year, "celebration stations" will be set up along popular cycling routes, and hundreds of prizes are available for people who register for the event.
Three grand prizes are available if participants visit at least four celebration stations and collect stamps at each one.
Those grand prizes include an e-bike, two commuter bikes, and a family pass to WildPlay.
BC Transit says all the prizes are worth more than $20,000 in total.
