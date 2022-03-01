BC Transit announces new express bus between Nanaimo and Duncan

BC Transit, alongside the Regional District of Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley Regional District, are launching a new express bus between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Duncan.

The new route, called Route 70 NCX Nanaimo-Cowichan Express, will launch on March 28.

The bus will run six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. On Mondays through Fridays, the bus will complete seven round trips per day. On Saturdays, the bus will complete six round trips throughout the day.

The new express route will stop at eight locations:

Downtown Nanaimo Exchange

Nanaimo South Parkway Plaza

Nanaimo Airport

1st Avenue at Highway 1 in Ladysmith

Drinkwater Rd. at Cowichan Commons

Beverly Street at Duncan Street near Vancouver Island University

Duncan Train Station

Village Green Mall in Duncan

One-way tickets for the route will cost $7.50, and monthly passes will be available starting March 15 and will go into effect on March 28.

Monthly passes must be purchased at specific vendors. BC Transit says it will post a list of where monthly passes can be bought on March 14.

Maps of the new route and schedules can be found on the BC Transit website here for the Regional District of Nanaimo Transit System – and here for the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System.

BC Transit adds that it will monitor the use of the new route and adjust hours based on demand, if needed.