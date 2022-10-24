BC SPCA seeks donations for Nanaimo puppy suffering from 'severe mange'

The BC SPCA says it's looking after a five-month-old German shepherd-cross puppy that was brought into the organization's Nanaimo branch with a range of serious illnesses.

The puppy, named Ladybug, was suffering from "severe mange" and pink eye due to the skin issues she had developed when she was brought into the SPCA's care.

"Ladybug arrived at the animal centre with severe crusting around her eyes and snout," said Bonnie Pequin, manager of the BC SPCA animal centre for Nanaimo and District in a release Monday.

"She had hair loss on her lower legs and the skin on the inside of her back legs was red," said Pequin.

The SPCA brought Ladybug to the vet, where she was prescribed five different medications as well as a Cytopoint injection to manage itching.

"Unfortunately, Ladybug’s itching is so severe, we had to take her back to the vet for further treatment," said Pequin.

Ladybug the puppy is pictured. (BC SPCA)

The BC SPCA is now looking for support caring for Ladybug's ailments. She'll also need to be vaccinated, spayed and dewormed once her recovery is complete.

Penquin notes that despite the young puppy's illnesses, she is still gentle and affectionate.

"She is initially very shy and is still reluctant to go on leash-walks, but she gives lots of kisses and happy tail-wags," said Pequin.

"Once she gets outside she loves to play and will do this adorable little 'bunny-hop' while galloping and chasing balls around," added Pequin. "We are truly wishing the best for our little Ladybug."

Donations for Ladybug and other animals under SPCA care who require medical treatment can be made on the BC SPCA website.

Meanwhile, the SPCA is still running a 50 per cent off adoption fees promotion to help free up shelter space for more animals.