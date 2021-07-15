VICTORIA -- The BC SPCA is looking for new volunteers to help foster animals on Vancouver Island.

The organization says it's looking for additional volunteers this summer, which is a particularly busy season for the SPCA.

More animals tend to become pregnant during the summer, other animals can become displaced due to wildfires or other emergencies, and some established volunteers may be taking vacations during the warmer months, says the SPCA.

"In the spring and summer months, we see an influx in kittens and nursing cats," said Michelle Rodgers, senior manager of volunteer resources for the BC SPCA.

"We could not provide the level of care and support these animals need without our foster program and the volunteers who provide a safe, comfortable home for them," she said.

On Vancouver Island, volunteers seem to be answering the call, but not everywhere in the region.

The Cowichan Valley SPCA is looking for 40 foster homes for rescue animals.

The organization says it needs help for animals like Coda, a 12-week-old retriever mix who is currently being treated for mange before he's ready to find his forever home.

Cowichan Valley BC SPCA branch manager Kristin Lloyd holds 12-week-old Coda: (CTV News)

Rodgers adds that foster volunteers help animals learn to live within homes and recover from potential trauma before they are permanently adopted.

"Foster volunteers provide thousands of vulnerable animals with care, support and, more importantly, a place to thrive and recover every time they open their homes to an animal from a shelter," she said in a statement Wednesday.

"I'm moved by our volunteer's willingness to open up their homes to vulnerable animals and provide a safe place for them to thrive," she said.

Further information on volunteering with the BC SPCA can be found here.