BC SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees to create space for animals impacted by floods

Victoria -

The BC SPCA is cutting its adoption fees in half for people who are looking to adopt an animal to free up shelter space for pets displaced by recent flooding.

The 50 per cent off promotion, sponsored by Hill's Pet Nutrition, runs from Nov. 24 until Dec. 8 and applies at all branches in the province, except for facilities heavily impacted by flooding in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Prince Rupert.

"The goal of this promotion is to create more room to house as many animals requiring free temporary boarding as possible by finding amazing forever homes for the animals in our care," said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA, in a statement Wednesday.

The BC SPCA has been offering free emergency boarding for pets displaced by flooding in B.C.'s Interior, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island over the past week.

The agency has also been sending out free crates, leashes, pet food and other supplies to impacted areas.

"We hope anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet will take advantage of this opportunity," said Chortyk.

"You will not only make a difference in the life of a deserving animal by giving them a loving home, you will also help us support pet guardians and their animals who have displaced because of the flooding."

The BC SPCA says it's grateful to Hill's Pet Nutrition, and all the British Columbians who have donated food, money and other items during the flooding emergency.

Anyone in need of emergency boarding for their pets can contact the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722.

More information on the BC SPCA adoption process can be found here.