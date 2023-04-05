BC SPCA managing influx of puppies, many from failed breeders

The BC SPCA says it is still contending with a rise in puppy surrenders following a puppy boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have had almost 350 puppies come into care so far, compared to 200 at this time last year," said Eileen Drever, BC SPCA senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations, in a release Wednesday.

Drever says many of the puppies that are being surrendered are coming from people who "turned to breeding to make money during the COVID pandemic when the demand for pets was high."

Now that demand for puppies has slowed, these would-be breeders are offloading the animals due to the high costs of taking care of them, she says.

The SPCA says the influx of puppies is taking a large strain on resources and staff time. Some animals are also being surrendered with medical conditions, such as roundworm or giardia.

"Although puppies do tend to get adopted more quickly than adult dogs, puppies and their moms require a huge commitment of time and energy from the BC SPCA's foster volunteers," said Drever.

"Moms and their puppies require round-the-clock care until the puppies are weaned. The puppies also need to be house-trained and socialized," she said.

The SPCA says it does not believe that the rise in puppy surrenders will slow down anytime soon.

"There are just too many people who still think this is a good way to earn quick money and don’t understand the amount of care required and the costs involved," said Drever.

"That is why we encourage everyone to make sure they are getting their dogs from reputable breeders," she said. "Or better still, adopt a dog from the BC SPCA or a rescue organization with a good reputation."