BC NDP housing legislation advances toward third reading after Tuesday votes
The first two pieces of legislation proposed by Premier David Eby have passed second reading and return to the legislature today as he follows through on a pledge to act quickly on key issues facing British Columbia.
The Housing Supply Act and Building and Strata Statutes Amendment Act both passed Tuesday after time limits were imposed on debate.
New Democrats and the two Green Party members voted in favour while Opposition Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon and the other 25 BC Liberal members opposed the bills.
The legislation aims to increase housing supply with measures that will end several rental restrictions and have the potential to force local governments to meet housing growth targets.
Criticism of the bills includes concern that housing growth targets aren't clearly defined, potentially affecting everything from official community plans to efforts to limit urban sprawl or address climate adaptation.
With the fall session set to conclude Thursday, Eby must move quickly after being sworn-in less than a week ago following former premier John Horgan's decision to give up the leadership for health reasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Belgium in World Cup opener
Canada was punished for missing chances during its opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence.
NEW | Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
BREAKING | Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government learned a lesson when former U.S. President Donald Trump forced the renegotiation of the North American trade pact five years ago: never underestimate U.S. protectionism.
BREAKING | Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel was found guilty of sexual assault against a young woman who cannot be identified because of a publication ban.
Vancouver
-
Girl hit in face with firework near Surrey RCMP detachment
A youth in Surrey is recovering from minor injuries after being hit in the face by a firework early Sunday morning, prompting Mounties to investigate.
-
Police seeking dash cam video following armed robbery at East Vancouver café
Authorities are asking the public for dash cam video that could help them solve a terrifying armed robbery at a busy East Vancouver café over the weekend.
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say. They say the tactic used by Alberta this week and B.C. and Quebec earlier this year fails to quell inflation because having extra money means people will continue spending and demand for products and service will stay high, keeping decades-high inflation from budging.
-
Canada rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Belgium in World Cup opener
Canada was punished for missing chances during its opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence.
-
Woman sexually assaulted in Grande Prairie, RCMP searching for man
Mounties in the northern Alberta city of Grande Prairie are looking for help to solve a sexual assault.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
-
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like ‘the perfect face’
Of the roughly 10,000 photographs Ingersoll, Ont., resident Cody Evans took of Lake Erie last Saturday during the lake-effect storm, one looked like something conjured up by Poseidon.
Calgary
-
Investigation into organized crime leads to 7 arrests in Calgary and Vancouver
Authorities say seven people face charges, including three from Calgary, in connection with a lengthy investigation into organized crime that involved millions of dollars in money laundering.
-
Diagnosed with cancer at age 4, survivor encourages donations to Alberta Kids Cancer Care
Sofia Hirani was just four-years-old when she was diagnosed with a highly aggressive form of brain cancer, but after several years of treatments, she is using her voice as a beacon of hope for other sick children.
-
Alberta's justice minister calls on feds to remove RCMP Commissioner Lucki
Alberta wants Canada's Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino to recall his appointment of RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki over errors she made over a variety of issues.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel was found guilty of sexual assault against a young woman who cannot be identified because of a publication ban.
-
Overcrowding delays plan to eliminate overflow beds at Lakeshore Hospital ER
A formal plan to eliminate the use of overflow beds in Lakeshore Hospital's emergency room — a practice deemed unsafe by the government — has been significantly delayed because the ER is just too crowded with patients, CTV News has learned.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The group that represents almost 20,000 regular members of the RCMP has submitted a list of 28 recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
'Time for change is now': Calls for urgent action on Nova Scotia ER understaffing
Nova Scotia's emergency health system needs immediate change to address overcrowding and staffing shortages, the deputy minister of health said Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Crowd in Winnipeg watches Canada’s first World Cup game in decades
For the first time in 36 years, soccer fans in Winnipeg are able to cheer for Canada at the FIFA World Cup.
-
Fraud charges laid over missing funds from Manitoba charity fishing event
Two people are facing theft and fraud-related charges due to missing funds from an ice-fishing charity event that took place in Manitoba in February 2021.
-
Manitoba government says it will cut fees paid by Crown-owned energy utility
The Manitoba government says it will cut fees paid by its Crown-owned energy utility in order to keep rates low and help the corporation manage its growing debt.
Kitchener
-
Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
Police are searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
New Disney TV series filming in Cambridge, Ont. this week
Hollywood is set to return to Cambridge Ont.’s Galt area this week, with crews converging on the area to film a new Disney+ TV pilot.
-
$50,000 worth of instruments stolen from Wellington symphony
A local symphony is preparing for their Dec. 11 Christmas concert, but there's one problem – their percussion instruments were stolen.
Regina
-
Regina police arrest one following chase, collision and foot pursuit
A Regina man is facing multiple charges following a car chase, vehicle collision and foot pursuit.
-
City administration's plan to end homelessness would mean a mill rate increase of 21.73 per cent
If a city administration report to end homelessness was to be passed by council, the mill rate would see an increase of more than 20 per cent next year.
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
Barrie
-
Brampton man charged in Bradford crash that killed two seniors
Police charged a Brampton, Ont. man with two counts of dangerous operation causing death in connection with a collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury in July.
-
New Wasaga Beach casino opens to eager gamblers
Eager gamblers flocked to the new casino in Wasaga Beach for the opening day.
-
Police remind motorists to renew licence plate stickers
Licence plate stickers are a thing of the past, but police want motorists to know they still need to renew their licence plates.
Saskatoon
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
-
'It's not surprising': a recent study names Prince Albert as the greenest city in Canada
A new study by the real estate site Calgary.com has listed Prince Albert as the greenest city in Canada.
-
RCMP investigating collision on Valley Road
Warman RCMP were called out to a collision on Valley Road near Township Road 3052.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
-
One person dead following fire in south end of Sudbury
One person has died following an early morning fire in Greater Sudbury.