BC Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal crash near Parksville

Vancouver -

BC Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Mid-Island Friday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Inland Island Highway near the Exit 51 off-ramp to Parksville, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

A vehicle travelling north on the highway went off the road, rolled over and landed on its roof.

One of the two occupants, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 35-year-old woman, was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

BC Highway Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, stopped to help at the scene, or recorded dash cam video in the area around the time of the crash to contact them at 250-954-2953.