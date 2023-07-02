BC Ferries warns of potential sailing cancellations Sunday
Adding to what has already been a chaotic weekend for sailing, BC Ferries is warning of potential cancellations on Sunday.
The company said it couldn’t secure the required number of crew to sail the Salish Raven, meaning some sailings are at risk if it can’t find replacements.
The Salish Raven operates on routes from Vancouver Island to the Gulf Islands.
The following sailings may be cancelled Sunday:
- 5:10 pm departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)
- 6:05 pm departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)
- 7:05 pm departing Swarz Bay (Victoria)
- 8:00 pm departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)
- 8:45 pm departing Village Bay (Mayne Island)
- 9:20 pm departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)
“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement staff. If circumstances change and replacement staff become available, we would notify customers immediately,” BC Ferries wrote in a service notice on its website.
“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of a cancellation.”
For the most up-to-date information on sailing schedules, BC Ferries says to check its website or Twitter.
