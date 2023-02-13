BC Ferries warns of potential cancellations due to wind
BC Ferries is warning travellers that some sailings may be cancelled Monday due to adverse weather conditions.
Wind warnings are in effect for Greater Victoria, Metro Vancouver and the southern Gulf Islands on Monday with winds expected to reach 70 to 90 km/h in the afternoon and evening, according to Environment Canada.
With strong winds in the forecast, BC Ferries says sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay may be cancelled beginning at 3 p.m. through the remainder of the evening.
"We are currently monitoring the weather conditions and additional updates will be provided via service notices as they become available," said BC Ferries in an update at 6:35 a.m. Monday.
"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us," said the ferry operator. "We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of cancellations."
As of 6:35 a.m., the following BC Ferries sailings are at risk of cancellation Monday:
Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay
- 3 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 3 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 5 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 5 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 7 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 7 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
- 9 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 9 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
Tsawwassen – Duke Point
- 3:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 3:15 p.m. departing Duke Point
- 5:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 5:45 p.m. departing Duke Point
- 8:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 8:15 p.m. departing Duke Point
- 10:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point
Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay
- 3:20 p.m. departing Departure Bay
- 3:45 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay
- 5:55 p.m. departing Departure Bay
- 6:35 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay
- 8:45 p.m. departing Departure Bay
- 10:50 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay
While these sailings are at risk of cancellation, BC Ferries has not confirmed which, if any, sailings are cancelled as of Monday morning.
BC Ferries recommends following its Twitter account or checking its website for the latest updates on ferry service.
