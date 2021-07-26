VICTORIA -- With the B.C. Day long weekend fast approaching, BC Ferries is warning travellers of likely sailing waits between Thursday, July 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 3.

According to BC ferries, the August long weekend is historically the busiest long weekend of the year for the company.

"The most popular travel times are Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday morning, with lots of travellers departing from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals," said BC Ferries in a statement Monday.

"B.C. Day Monday and the following Tuesday morning are typically the most popular times for people to return from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast," said the company.

For more efficient trips, BC Ferries has a few suggestions for the upcoming long weekend.

The company suggests reserving a spot or arriving early, between 45 minutes to an hour before departure for vehicle passengers, and 45 minutes early for walk-on travellers.

BC Ferries also suggestions checking in online if possible, to take less popular sailing times – such as mid-week days and early morning or late evening sailings – and to consider using less busy ferry routes.

BC Ferries says that anyone planning on using the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route without a reservation should consider using the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay or Tsawwassen – Duke Point route instead.

Ultimately, BC Ferries says that sailing delays could occur, especially during peak times.

"Bring plenty of water for you and your pets. Terminal holding compounds can reach high temperatures while waiting to board a ferry," said the company.

"BC Ferries makes every effort to get traffic inside the holding compounds, however during peak periods, customers may have to wait outside the terminal where access to amenities is extremely limited. Please plan ahead."