BC Ferries warns of busy upcoming long weekend

BC Ferries is advising travellers of a busy upcoming B.C. Day long weekend, with hundreds of thousands of passengers expected to board a ferry over a five-day period.

The ferry operator expects nearly 140,000 vehicles and 400,000 passengers to board a ferry from Thursday through Monday.

To prepare for the influx of travellers, BC Ferries says it's operating at "maximum capacity," with an additional vessel sailing the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route, and an extra ferry assigned to the Tsawwassen to Southern Gulf Islands routes.

In total, BC Ferries plans to operate more than 2,500 sailings across its network this long weekend.

TRAVEL TIPS

To streamline travel over the long weekend, BC Ferries recommends travellers take off-peak sailing times, and reserve a spot if they plan to take a vehicle.

Sunday afternoon and Saturday morning are also expected to be less busy than Thursday, Friday, Sunday afternoon and Monday, which are considered peak times, according to BC Ferries.

Travellers are encouraged to arrive at their terminal 45 minutes early if they are walking on, or 45 minutes to an hour early if they are driving.

"BC Ferries appreciates the professionalism of staff and the patience of customers as the company navigates one of the busiest long weekends of the year," said the company in a release Tuesday.

"Abusive behaviour will not be tolerated and everyone is encouraged to be respectful, kind, calm, and safe."