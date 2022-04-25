BC Ferries unveils art for new 'Salish Heron' vessel

BC Ferries is showcasing the latest art design for its new liquefied natural gas (LNG) ferry, which was designed by Indigenous artist Maynard Johnny Jr.

The art depicts a vibrant heron, which is about the size of a "seven storey building laid on its side" on the edges of the new vessel, the Salish Heron.

Johnny Jr., who is a member of the Penelakut First Nation on Penelakut Island, just east of Vancouver Island, says he was thrilled to see his design come to life.

"My heron started out as a six inch by two-inch sketch so to see it on such a grand scale on a BC Ferries’ vessel is amazing," he said in a statement Monday.

"I’m hoping that my daughter and grandchildren will see the Salish Heron and know that you can achieve something special when you put your mind to it," he added. "When they see my art on such a grand scale, I hope they’re influenced by it and have ambition to chase their goals."

According to BC Ferries, herons have traditionally been viewed as guides to where fish are abundant for coastal First Nations, and Johnny Jr. took inspiration from the birds that grazed on the Salish Sea.

"The idea is to send a message to the people of British Columbia, Canada and the world that Indigenous People have been here since time immemorial," he said.

"That’s the message I want to share with people travelling on the Salish Heron."

The Salish Heron will enter service later this spring along the Southern Gulf Islands routes, according to BC Ferries.

It's the fourth "Salish Class" LNG-powered vehicle to be added to the BC Ferries fleet, and each vessel features Indigenous artwork.

The ferries can carry about 138 vehicles and up to 600 passengers.

"Introducing the Salish Heron and three other Salish ferries with Indigenous art to the BC Ferries fleet is a step forward," said Johnny Jr. "It’s a small step but every step counts."