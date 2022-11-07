BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit offer free rides for military members on Remembrance Day
Most public transportation in British Columbia will be free for active military members and veterans on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.
BC Ferries will be offering free service to anyone travelling in uniform or who can present official Canadian military identification.
However, the free travel does not apply to BC Ferries' Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Connecter routes, according to the ferry operator.
Meanwhile, seniors can also travel for free aboard a BC Ferries vessel on Remembrance Day if they show valid ID, such as a B.C. driver's licence, birth certificate, B.C. Services Card or B.C. ID card.
On Vancouver Island, BC Transit will be offering free rides on all its scheduled routes and HandyDART services in the Victoria Regional Transit System for all retired and active military members on Remembrance Day.
The free fare also applies to cadets and those who have army, navy or air force association cards.
BC Transit says that bus drivers may also participate in the traditional minute of silence at 11 a.m. and pull over their bus if safe to do so.
Lastly, TransLink is offering free transit, including HandyDART services, to all active military members and veterans, as well as police, firefighters, BC Ambulance Service workers and members of the Canadian Coast Guard.
TransLink riders can show their military ID, veteran's service card, badge, or appear in uniform to ride for free.
Holiday fares will also be in effect across the TransLink system, while bus, SkyTrain and SeaBus services will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule.
"The three transportation agencies hope this service provides those that served our country a transportation option to recognize Remembrance Day events in their region," said BC Ferries, BC Transit and TransLink in a joint statement Monday.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
AI tool reveals what cities could look like in 2100 if climate goals not met
Net-zero climate experts at a U.K.-based price comparison company used an artificial intelligence tool to predict what major cities in the world would look like 70 years from now in the worst- and best-case climate scenarios.
Explainer: The need-to-know basics for the U.S. midterms
Here's a primer on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections to get you up to speed as the country waits to learn who'll be in charge in Congress come January.
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
Federal government prepared to increase health transfers: Duclos
Just as Canada's health ministers meet about their floundering health systems, the federal government says it's ready to increase health-care transfers to provinces and territories.
'I saw it clamp on my leg': California swimmer describes shark attack
Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. She said she immediately knew it was a shark.
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | CSIS warned Emergencies Act would radicalize protesters and push them toward violence
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned cabinet ministers on Feb. 13 that invoking the Emergencies Act could push 'Freedom Convoy' protesters toward violence, a public inquiry was told Monday, while the mayor of Windsor, Ont., testified he hoped the act would act as a deterrent.
Police confirm Sudbury, Ont., teen shot and killed his family, then himself
Greater Sudbury Police released more details Monday on the three deaths that took place Oct. 30 on Caruso Street in Coniston.
Vancouver
-
Environmentally-friendly packaging developed at UBC
A team of researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed new environmentally-friendly packaging they’re calling "biofoam."
-
Fisheries officials to investigate after another humpback whale found dead in B.C.
A federal marine mammal response team will travel to Haida Gwaii on Tuesday after another dead humpback whale was found off the coast of British Columbia.
-
Suspect at large in random bear spray attack on New Westminster senior
Two days after an senior man was bear sprayed at a New Westminster intersection, police are asking the public for help finding the suspect in what’s believed to be a random attack.
Edmonton
-
Woman hospitalized after being injured during City Centre Mall arrest: EPS
A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics Monday after she was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall.
-
Baby with rare disease benefactor of Stony Plain fundraising auction
A Stony Plain woman is paying forward the generosity shown to her when her family was going through a difficult period.
-
Driver killed, 2 others injured in highway crash north of Edmonton
One person is dead and two people were taken to hospital early Monday morning following a head-on collision near Redwater, Alta.
Toronto
-
More vacant positions than working nurses at GTA hospital, internal report shows
There are more vacant positions for nurses than nurses working at one GTA emergency room, according to an internal report obtained by CTV News Investigates — a sign of how dire staff shortages are "deteriorating" a medical system already on edge.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Two Ontario men charged after allegedly defrauding children’s aid society of more than $250K
An organization meant to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children west of Toronto was defrauded out of more than $250,000 by two of its own employees, according to police.
Calgary
-
End of an era: Bo Levi Mitchell likely headed elsewhere next season
The Calgary Stampeders are still licking their wounds from Sunday's 30-16 loss to the B.C. Lions in the Western Division semi-final.
-
'He's not breathing': Trial begins for Calgary man accused in infant's death
A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son.
-
Calgary restaurateurs reach out to help Ukrainian refugees
A Calgary restaurant, owned by a couple from Uzbekistan and Russia, is doing what it can to support those who fled the war in Ukraine.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade stepping down
Dominique Anglade will step down after a tumultuous few years as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP). As of Dec. 1, she will resign as both party leader and as MNA the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding.
-
Quebec's highest court begins hearing appeals on provincial secularism law
The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.
-
Feds hold groundbreaking ceremony for Moderna's mRNA vaccine factory in Montreal area
The new mRNA vaccine factory being built near Montreal by Moderna will help ensure Canada's health security in the face of more pandemics that are expected in the coming decades, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
Atlantic
-
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
-
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
-
N.B. RCMP searching York County with helicopter for missing elderly hunter
The RCMP says an all-terrain vehicle believed to belong to an elderly man who went missing while hunting in McAdam, N.B., last month has been located in Dumfries Parish, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Family feud leads to fight in Winkler: 3 hospitalized, 6 arrested
A feud between members of two families in Winkler hit a boiling point late last week, leading to a fight that put three people in hospital and several others behind bars.
-
The pedestal of a toppled statue at the Manitoba legislature is being removed
The last remnant of a statue of Queen Victoria on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature is being cleared away in the coming days, more than a year after the statue was toppled.
-
Have you seen this man? Police search for suspect in two violent bus stop attacks
Winnipeg police are looking for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with two violent attacks at a bus stop last week.
Kitchener
-
Neighbourhood shaken after two men shot in Kitchener
Two men were transported to hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Kitchener’s Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area.
-
Students returning to the classroom as CUPE strike ends
With the union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario agreeing to end their mass walkout, a number of school boards are pivoting back to in-person learning.
-
Waterloo region riders scramble with GO buses not running
Some transit riders were left scrambling Monday morning after Metrolinx employees went on strike, meaning no GO buses were available.
Regina
-
2 dead following crashes near Regina late last week: RCMP
Two fatal collisions were reported near Regina at the end of last week, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Court resumes for closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The trial of Dillon Whitehawk resumes Monday following a six-week adjournment.
-
Sask. commits $400K to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+
The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $400,000 to support projects that enhance prevention and build safety for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
Barrie
-
Online petition garners support as Ont. mother fights for special exemption for toddler in ICU with RSV
An online petition is gaining momentum as a Cookstown, Ont. mother fights for her son to receive an antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, after being denied by the Ministry of Health.
-
Barrie’s first women’s treatment centre gets ready to open
On Monday, Cornerstone to Recovery granted CTV News access inside the new 3,500-square-foot facility that features 13 beds, a kitchen, common room and a roof deck patio.
-
Local boards reopen schools as CUPE ends mass walkout
The anger and frustration on the picket lines turned to cautious optimism, and some relief in Barrie as the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ (CUPE) agreed to end its mass walkout on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
'Nobody is helping': Couple frustrated over experience at Royal University Hospital
A Meadow Lake couple is frustrated after their recent experience at Royal University Hospital.
-
Man died from exposure in Prince Albert, chief says
The Chief of Montreal Lake Cree Nation says a member of the First Nation died from exposure in Prince Albert over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm Sudbury, Ont., teen shot and killed his family, then himself
Greater Sudbury Police released more details Monday on the three deaths that took place Oct. 30 on Caruso Street in Coniston.
-
Victim identified in fatal Temiskaming Shores crash
A 53-year-old man from Temiskaming Shores was killed when the vehicle he was in crashed after leaving the road, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.