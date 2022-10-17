BC Ferries to add fuel surcharge due to rising costs

BC Ferries will increase the cost of fares slightly as it introduces a new fuel surcharge on Nov. 1.

The company says it's increasing its current fuel surcharge by 1.5 per cent due to rising fuel prices in the province.

The move is expected to increase the cost of a vehicle fare by $3.15 for sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and 70 cents for adult walk-ons.

On smaller routes, the cost of the surcharge will vary by route, though BC Ferries says it will work out to be an average of $1.70 per vehicle and 40 cents per adult walk-on.

BC Ferries says it's had a fuel surcharge and rebate system in place since 2004. When fuel prices increase, the surcharge is increased, but when prices dip BC Ferries says it issues a fuel rebate to customers.

"The company does not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates," said BC Ferries in a release Monday.

"BC Ferries closely monitors the cost of fuel and applies a rebate or surcharge, or neither, under a regulatory process that is set by the BC Ferries commissioner," said the company.

Examples of what the fuel surcharge will mean for the cost of vehicle fares for some routes can be found below:

Vancouver Island – Metro Vancouver

Increase of $1.90 for the $49 Saver fare

Increase of $3.15 for the $80 at-terminal fare

Increase of $3.45 for the $87.50 prepaid fare

Vancouver Island – Salt Spring Island

Increase of $1.70 for standard vehicle fare

Buckley Bay – Denman Island