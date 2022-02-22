BC Ferries reports mechanical breakdown, cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

A mechanical breakdown aboard a BC Ferries vessel has forced the cancellation of two sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Tuesday.

The 1 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and the 3 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay were cancelled after the Spirit of British Columbia vessel experienced a mechanical issue with a hydraulic ram.

The mechanical failure is preventing the ferry doors from closing, according to a statement from BC Ferries.

The breakdown comes on a busy travel day for the ferry service as travellers are returning home after the Family Day long weekend.

By Tuesday afternoon, all sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were fully booked through the remainder of the day and into Wednesday morning, with the next available sailing at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Ferries heading the other way were also fully booked Tuesday, with the next available sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

BC Ferries said it is working to resolve the mechanical issue and apologized for the inconvenience.

"Customers with bookings will have their bookings cancelled and reservation fees refunded," the ferry operator said. "Travel will revert to a standby basis."