Vancouver Island

    • BC Ferries reports delays due to payment problems

    BC Ferries advised passengers to expect delays Tuesday morning as the company reported problems with its debit and credit card payment systems.

    The ferry service said some sailings would be delayed by the issue as ferry workers manually processed payments.

    BC Ferries says it had brought in extra ticketing agents to assist with the processing and the issue appeared to be resolved before 11 a.m.

    "There is no impact to prepaid bookings, Experience Cards, CTC cards and Assured Loading Cards," the company said in a travel advisory. "We appreciate your patience while we continue to investigate."

    BC Ferries said ATMs at its terminals were working normally for passengers who wished to pay with cash.

    The system outage followed a series of cancellations on Monday that were prompted by high winds on the B.C. coast.

