BC Ferries launches first official app

BC Ferries has launched its own app, which it says is designed to make booking sailings simpler and faster.

If you make an account on the BC Ferries website, you can use personalize the home screen of the app to highlight your most-used routes, check schedules and get the latest information on current sailing conditions.

The app also shows estimates about how full a sailing is, using the same information presented on the BC Ferries website, and can send you service notices if you have alerts for the app approved on your phone.

You can also customize which service notices you receive on your phone, according to BC Ferries.

After you set up payment information on the app, it can be saved for future ticket purchases.

BC Ferries notes it has a new "express book" option on its app that's intended to make booking upcoming sailings easier.

"After you enter your trip details, select 'express book now' to select the next available sailing and quickly jump to the fare selection screen," reads the BC Ferries website.

"After selecting a fare type, complete payment using your saved payment information."

Tickets purchased on the BC Ferries app show up as barcodes on your phone, which can be scanned at ticket booths when you arrive.

"The app is about giving customers the tools needed to enhance their trip-planning experience through their mobile device," said Janet Carson, BC Ferries vice president of marketing and customer experience in a release Monday.

"The BC Ferries app is the latest enhancement to our online services following the rollout of the new website in 2020 and a new Saver fare structure in 2021," she said.

According to BC Ferries, nearly three-million bookings were made on the BC Ferries website last year.

The company promises to continue updating the app based on user feedback and evolving technology.

The BC Ferries app can be download for Android and Apple devices.