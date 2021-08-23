VICTORIA -- Two new BC Ferries vessels that recently arrived in Victoria received their proper names Monday.

The new Island-class vessels were officially christened the Island K'ulut'a and the Island Nagalis during a ceremony at Victoria’s Point Hope Maritime shipyard.

BC Ferries says it chose the names after a community engagement process.

Both ferries are expected to enter service next year along the Campbell River-Quadra Island route. They are the latest additions to the ferry service’s fleet of Island-class hybrid-electric ships.

“The names celebrate the important connection to some of the coastal communities the ferries will serve,” the ferry service said in a statement Monday.

“In both Kwak̓wala and Lik̓wala, two of the Kwakwaka'wakw dialects, Nagalis means ‘dawn on the land’ and K'ulut'a is the name for porpoise,” the company added.

BC Ferries says it will commission original artwork from Indigenous artists for the interior of the new vessels.

The art is expected to recognize Indigenous peoples as stewards and original mariners of B.C.’s coastal waterways, the company said.

The ferry service is partnering with the First Peoples’ Cultural Council to hold an open call to artists to select the work. Further details on the selection process will be announced in the fall, according to the company.

All six Island-class ferries will be capable of running fully electric if and when shore power infrastructure is installed.

BC Ferries says the Island-class ferries produce less underwater noise compared to a standard diesel-powered vessels, improving conditions for marine animals.

The new ferries will have the capacity to carry 47 vehicles and up to 400 passengers and crew.