BC Ferries doubling the number of ships that sail between Campbell River, Quadra Island this week
BC Ferries is set to expand the number of vessels that operate on the Campbell River-Quadra Island route this week.
The company will be replacing the 57-year-old Powell River Queen with two hybrid-electric ships, the Island Nagalis and Island K’ulut’a, starting Wednesday.
Once the new ferries enter service, the number of sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island will increase from 18 trips a day to 29 per day, according to BC Ferries.
The two ferries provide an increase of about 40 per cent vehicle capacity compared to the single Powell River Queen during peak hours, according to the ferry operator.
One of the vessels will run 18 hours a day, while the other will operate for 12 hours a day during peak travel hours.
BC Ferries says the new sailing schedule was developed with input from the local community and the Campbell River – Quadra Island – Cortes Island Ferry Advisory.
During the public engagement process, which took place last year, residents said their top priorities were having sailings as close to every hour and half hour as possible, expanding service later into the day for people commuting home from Vancouver Island, and keeping in mind the needs of Cortes Island residents who use the Campbell River – Quadra Island route to reach Vancouver Island.
The new schedule for two-ship service on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route can be found on the BC Ferries website.
The Powell River Queen, which is ceasing operation on Wednesday, was put up for sale last year.
As of Monday morning, the highest offer listed on the vessel was $82,000.
