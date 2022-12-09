BC Ferries cancels several sailings to due to high winds

The Baynes Sound Connector runs between Buckley Bay on Vancouver Island and Denman Island. (CTV News) The Baynes Sound Connector runs between Buckley Bay on Vancouver Island and Denman Island. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario