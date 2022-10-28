BC Ferries cancels all sailings along this Vancouver Island route

There will be no sailings on the Brentwood Bay – Mill Bay Ferry route on Friday, according to BC Ferries.

All sailings on the route, which connects Vancouver Island's Central Saanich with the Cowichan Valley Regional District, were cancelled Friday due to a staffing shortage.

Eighteen sailings were scheduled for the route Friday, spanning from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

BC Ferries recommends that vehicle drivers consider taking the Malahat highway to traverse the island if possible.

The company notes that it requires a minimum number of crew members to operate a ferry under Transport Canada regulations.

"The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew," said BC Ferries in a notice Friday morning.

"That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we will notify customers immediately," said the company.

No sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland were cancelled Friday morning, though travellers should be aware that strong winds are expected to sweep the Strait of Georgia on Saturday.