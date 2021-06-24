VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is adding sailings to its most popular routes this summer due to an anticipated increase in demand.

The summer is generally considered peak travel season for the company, and recreational travel restrictions were recently lifted within B.C., leading to a surge in demand.

Starting June 25, BC Ferries will be adding sailings to its Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route and its Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route.

Between Vancouver and Victoria, sailings will be taking place every hour between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Meanwhile, daily 9 p.m. sailings in both directions will be scheduled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries says 6 a.m. sailings will also be introduced on this route starting July 7. The 6 a.m. sailings will run from Mondays through Saturdays except during statutory holidays.

Meanwhile, BC Ferries will be adding 6:25 a.m. sailings to the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route. The early morning sailings will occur daily in both directions. Additionally, select 11:40 p.m. sailings departing from Horseshoe Bay will be added to the route.

Lastly, BC Ferries says two vessels will be operating between Tsawwassen and Duke Point throughout the summer. In total, 16 sailings will take place between 5:15 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. daily along this route until Sept. 10.

During the summer, BC Ferries says the most popular travel times are Thursday and Friday afternoons, and Saturday mornings. Meanwhile, Sunday afternoons tend to be the busiest time for people returning to Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

BC Ferries recommends that passengers reserve a spot if they plan to travel during these times, or take a different sailing to avoid potential waits.