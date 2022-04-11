BC Ferries adds 2nd vessel to Nanaimo-Gabriola Island route

Travellers who use the BC Ferries Nanaimo Harbour-Gabriola Island route will soon have more sailing options as a second hybrid vessel begins operation Tuesday.

Two Island-class hybrid ferries will start sailing the route on April 12, marking a 49 per cent vehicle capacity increase compared to when the MV Quinsam was travelling the route alone.

Moving forward, one of the Island Class ferries will be operating on the same 18-hour schedule that the MV Quinsam was, while the second hybrid ferry will be operating on a 12-hour schedule, offering increased sailings between 7 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. each day.

The new sailing schedule was developed in consultation with community members and the Gabriola Island Ferry Advisory Committee.

BC Ferries says the feedback it received from the community highlighted a need for more morning sailings to support workers and schoolchildren leaving Gabriola, and for better means of loading and unloading foot passengers.

In light of the feedback, BC Ferries says it built a separate foot passenger walkway at the Nanaimo Harbour terminal to streamline boarding and disembarking the ship.

The updated Nanaimo Harbour-Gabriola Island schedule can be found on the BC Ferries website.

"Everyone is learning and getting used to a new ship, new schedules, and a slightly different travel experience," said BC Ferries.

"Please be patient and kind to our crew and your fellow passengers as we navigate this learning curve together."

With the two Island Class ferries replacing the lone MV Quinsam, BC Ferries is redeploying the MV Quinsam to the Crofton-Salt Spring Island route starting Wednesday.

The ferry that currently operates on the route, the MV Quinitsa, will be replaced with the MV Quinsam, which has an increased capacity of approximately 100 passengers and 19 vehicles.