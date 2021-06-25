VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is expanding its free Wi-Fi services to 14 more ferry terminals across the province.

The company has received a $1.5-million grant from the province to bring internet service to smaller terminals in B.C.

"We’ve been hearing from people about how convenient it is to have free and reliable Wi-Fi access at BC Ferries terminals, particularly on minor routes where cellular service is less likely to be available," said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, in a release Friday.

"These upgrades will make it easier for people to keep in touch with family back home and plan their travels while they wait for the ferry," she said.

The 14 terminals that will be receiving internet access are:

Denman Island

Buckley Bay

Heriot Bay

Whaletown

Descanso Bay

Alert Bay

Vesuvius Bay

Sturdies Bay

Bella Bella

Port Hardy

Long Harbour

Otter Bay

Lyall Harbour

Nanaimo Harbour

BC Ferries estimates that the Wi-Fi will be active and available at all 14 terminals starting Oct. 31.

In total, BC Ferries operates 47 terminals across the province. Once this project is complete, 21 of those terminals will have free internet access.

Free Wi-Fi was first introduced to major BC Ferries terminals in 2010.