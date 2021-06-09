VICTORIA -- BC Ferries' fourth hybrid-electric vessel has finished construction and is now on its way to Victoria from Romania.

The Island-class ferry will take about two months to reach the island, at which point it will undergo a final inspection at Point Hope Maritime in Vic West.

After the final inspection is complete, the hybrid ferry will service the Campbell River to Quadra Island route, alongside BC Ferries' third hybrid vessel which departed from Romania in May. The ferries are expected to enter service in 2022.

"These hybrid-electric ships are designed for future full electric operation," said BC Ferries vice president of shipbuilding and innovation Jamie Marshall.

"The vessels are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding become available," said Marshall on Wednesday.

BC Ferries' first two Island Class ferries entered service in 2020. The two hybrid vessels can be found sailing the Powell River to Texada route, and the Port McNeill- Alert Bay-Sointula Island route.

In total, BC Ferries plans to add six hybrid ferries to its fleet, including the ones that have already entered service.

Meanwhile, BC Ferries is still working on changes to its Southern Gulf Island routes for when a new and larger Salish Class vessel enters service in 2022.