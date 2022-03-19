Basic training course at CFB Esquimalt shut down amid allegations of racism, harassment

Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course after a string of incidents among recruits that included racist harassment, sexualized comments and the sharing of a sexually explicit photo.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the base listed four incidents that happened between Feb. 15 and March 9 at the Decentralized Basic Military Qualification course at CFB Esquimalt.

According to the spokesperson:

A recruit sent a sexually explicit photo to a text chat group that had been established among some of the recruits. The person who sent the photo was removed from the course and has been recommended for release from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Two recruits were involved in making "inappropriate sexualized comments" to an instructor. They have been removed from the course and will face a "Progress Review Board" to determine their future in the Forces.

A "racist/hateful" message was found on a recruit’s personal equipment, leading to a Military Police investigation, which is still ongoing.

Another "racist/hateful" message, this one including "implications of physical harm," was found on a recruit’s personal equipment. A Military Police investigation into this incident is also ongoing.

Each of these situations breached the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces Code of Ethics and Values, according to CFB Esquimalt.

"As a result, training has been terminated and Progress Review Boards are being convened for all recruit candidates," the statement reads. "Those candidates deemed suitable for retention will be returned to the Naval Training System at the earliest opportunity."

According to the base, a Progress Review Board is "an administrative means of gathering more information about individual recruits." It is explicitly not disciplinary in nature, but instead intended to give recruits the opportunity to meet one-on-one with "an impartial, experienced team of assessors" and develop individualized plans for the future.

A total of 51 candidates started the basic training course. There were 35 left in the group when the course was terminated on March 11. The other 16 left for reasons the base described as normal attrition.

Three of the remaining 35 recruits have been removed from the course as a result of the incidents. Those responsible for the racist behaviour "have not yet been positively identified," according to CFB Esquimalt.

The base said the remaining recruits have been moved into individual accommodations and are "under supervision." It said their health and safety is a priority.

"The incidents that occurred did not involve physical harm to any member of the group," the base said. "This does not reduce the seriousness of these incidents in any way, as harmful behaviour, especially racist behaviour has no place within our ranks."

"We recognize the lasting harm that incidents of misconduct such as these can cause, and ensuring the well-being of those affected is our primary concern."

The base's statement also described the incidents as "a rare occurrence" and said Navy leaders have been instructed to address allegations of harassment and inappropriate behaviour immediately.

"The Royal Canadian Navy has an obligation to ensure an ethical, respectful, professional environment for all of its members," the statement reads. "Operationally, our continued success depends on unwavering trust and cohesion among members of strong morals and integrity, regardless of circumstance, ethnicity, gender, background or persuasion."