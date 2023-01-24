Bamberton quarry expansion should not be subject to environmental review, assessment office says

The Malahat First Nation has applied to the province to expand the quarry and foreshore access at its Bamberton mine site, and some people living nearby are raising concerns. The Malahat First Nation has applied to the province to expand the quarry and foreshore access at its Bamberton mine site, and some people living nearby are raising concerns.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario