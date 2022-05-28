B.C. wants First Nations to agree before old-growth logging deferred on shared lands
The British Columbia government wants First Nations to reach consensus before logging is deferred in old-growth forests on shared Indigenous territories.
Tara Marsden, sustainability director for the Gitanyow Nation's hereditary chiefs' office in northwestern B.C., said consensus represents a “high bar” in a complex process, which was not made clear when Forests Ministry staff introduced the province's deferral plan last November.
“I think the public who are concerned about old growth need to know that high bar, that it's very challenging to work in this landscape with multiple nations,” said Marsden, the main point contact for her nation on deferrals.
Marsden said she had initially understood from the ministry's messaging that “if you support these (deferral areas), they're going to be protected.”
Instead, there was an “unspoken expectation” from the province that consensus among nations with overlapping territories was needed, she said.
The B.C. government announced last fall that an independent panel of ecologists and forestry experts had mapped 2.6 million hectares of old-growth forests at risk of permanent biodiversity loss. It asked 204 First Nations to determine within 30 days whether they supported the temporary deferral of logging in those areas, or if they needed more time to decide.
Forests Minister Katrine Conroy told The Canadian Press that if consensus on deferrals could not be reached among First Nations with overlapping or shared territories, the province would assess the strengths of their claims.
“We can't automatically go with one deferral over another if nations aren't in agreement,” Conroy said. “So we're trying to work that out and staff are working really hard with nations to look at, you know, what can we do to reach consensus, but in the end, it becomes an issue of strength of claim.”
Asked how often shared territories are affecting deferrals,Conroy said there have been “some issues with some nations, but it hasn't been a lot.”
Any deferrals would initially last two years, allowing for consultation with First Nations about forestry in their territories, the minister said last fall.
After that, the at-risk old growth would either remain off limits for logging or be included in new, more sustainable management plans, she said.
Last month, Conroy announced that the province had so far approved logging deferral on 1.05 million hectares of old growth identified by the expert panel. Out of the 204 First Nations, the province had heard from 188, of which 75 had agreed to the deferrals in their territories, she said.
Meanwhile, about 7,200 hectares of the at-risk old growth have been logged since the government announced the deferral plan, the Forests Ministry said.
The province was clear that 50,000 hectares of the 2.6 million identified by the panel overlap with cutting permits approved before November, it said.
Marsden said her nation hadworked hard to review and confirm their support for the deferrals in Gitanyow territory before Christmas.
It wasn't until she followed up with Forests Ministry staff this month that a regional manager told Marsden the deferrals weren't going ahead.
Portions of the proposed deferrals overlap with an area affected by the Nisga'a Treaty, and Marsden said she was told the Nisga'a weren't supporting the deferrals because they're invested in the forest industry in those areas.
The Forests Ministry later told The Canadian Press the deferrals in Gitanyow territory were implemented “with the exception of a small localized area.”
A statement from the Nisga'a Lisims Government said the nation had yet to decide on the proposed deferral plan, “but instead continue to evaluate it and how it may affect our interests.”
They've been meeting with forest licensees to understand how the deferrals may affect them and Nisga'a members working in the industry, it said.
Asked whether the ministry's communication could have be better, Conroy said “staff have been working full out” to help First Nations and determine if they need a portion of $12.7 million earmarked for the deferral process.
Terry Teegee, regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, said the province's old-growth deferral process is still “a space where there's a lot of unknowns” and more clarity is needed when it comes to shared territories.
“On one hand, we as Indigenous nations do want to figure some of these things out on our own, but what if there is differences of opinion, then what?” he said.
First Nations are being asked to come to the decision-making table when many are stretched thin, with limited capacity and resources, Teegee said.
“Overall, what we need to do, is to really develop that space so we can have meaningful dialogue and come to an ability to make those decisions.”
Gitanyow's situation underscores what Marsden sees as a problem with B.C.'s deferral process - a lack of compensation for First Nations and forestry companies that could lose revenue if old growth is off limits.
It puts the onus on multiple nations to agree on deferrals in shared or overlapping territories, she said, while “there's no financial compensation to say, 'Okay, well, you're actually not going to lose out on your investment.' ”
The deferral process also lacks support for independent analysis that would help First Nations and the logging industry understand the potential effects on local jobs and revenue and how those could be managed, she added.
Conroy said First Nations hold diverse perspectives on managing old growth.
Some have “invested years getting involved in the forest industry, and they really consider it part of their path to economic independence,” she said.
“We've had a number of people say to us, 'Well why didn't you just pay the nations?' and it's, you know, it's quite colonialist,” Conroy said.
“We are respecting nations' wants, wishes and needs, and that's part of reconciliation. We need to respect that if a nation is involved in harvesting ... we need to respect that. If they want to defer, we need to respect that.”
Compensation “never came up as an issue” in B.C.'s engagement on the deferral process with First Nations rights and title holders, Conroy added.
The province recognized that funding would be required to support permanent protection of old growth over the longer term, she said.
Where a First Nation has agreed to the proposed deferral areas,companies or communities who hold harvesting rights may voluntarily avoid those areas, or the minister may issue an order to prevent old-growth logging.
Under B.C.'s Forest Act, compensation is not required until at least four years have passed from the time the minister issues the order.
So far, the province has not had to issue any orders and “many” companies have indicated they will not proceed with logging in proposed deferral areas where discussions with First Nations are ongoing, the Forests Ministry said.
B.C.'s 2022 budget allocated $185 million over three years to support forestry workers, First Nations and others who may be affected by deferrals, as well as legislative changes that Conroy said would “reshape” forest management.
The vision is for a forest sector that “delivers higher value from our forests, with secure, long-term jobs and healthier ecosystems,” she said last fall.
The province also announced last month that it was doubling the amount of Crown forestry revenues shared with First Nations, an increase of $63 million this year, while it works on a new revenue-sharing model for the long term.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers has become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve Saturday to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Fact check: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics
Speakers at the National Rifle Association annual meeting assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn't exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and roundly distorted national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws.
FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions
A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggested that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface, according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 excavation in remote western Pennsylvania.
Indiana police disclose cause of death of young boy found in a suitcase. They are still trying to identify him
An unidentified child who was found dead in a suitcase last month in southern Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, officials said Friday.
Vancouver
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Sea to Sky transit strike
The months-long transit strike in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region may be coming to an end, after representatives from the union and the employer signed a tentative agreement Friday.
-
Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins
A Dene filmmaker based in Vancouver says he was "disappointed" and "close to tears" when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.
-
Northern B.C. woman plans '2nd honeymoon' after $2M lottery win
A woman from northern B.C.'s Nechako Lakes region is $2 million richer after a recent lottery win.
Edmonton
-
'They really foster community support': New café with a focus on supporting local
Felice Café has been open for just one month and local vendors are already seeing a boost in business because of it.
-
Rally outside courthouse supporting family of slain Métis hunters
Friends, family and supporters of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal gathered outside the Edmonton law courts Friday to sing and pray for justice.
-
Edmonton Elks down Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30-20 in pre-season play
Nick Arbuckle passed for a pair of touchdowns and 145 yards as the Edmonton Elks downed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30-20 in pre-season action on Friday.
Toronto
-
Three men arrested in human trafficking investigation of 18-year-old
Toronto police are announcing the arrest of three men in a more than six-month human trafficking investigation that involved an 18-year-old girl.
-
One person dead after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end
A person is dead after a fire erupted in an apartment in the city’s east end Saturday morning.
-
Child, woman in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto
A child and woman are in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampeders fans excited for first pre-season kickoff in 3 years
Fans of the Calgary Stampeders are breathing a sigh of relief and looking forward to watching pre-season football at McMahon Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
-
'A new beginning': Calgary family in need helped by local charity
A group of volunteers spent their Saturday morning outfitting a Calgary home with new appliances, furniture and food for a family in need.
-
Calgary tumbles down list of cities with the best work-life balance
Calgary has taken a dive in terms of juggling jobs and private life, according to new data released on Friday.
Montreal
-
Body of minke whale spotted near Montreal recovered from river, necropsy performed
A dead whale found in the St. Lawrence River northeast of Montreal is likely the second of two minke whales spotted in the area earlier this month.
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Some Quebecers eligible for financial help after storm leaves thousands without power
Quebec announced special financial assistance to cover food losses suffered by those using social assistance programs following power outages.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton teen in hospital after falling nearly 40 feet over cliff in Glace Bay
A Cape Breton father is warning the public of the dangers in the area he lives after his teenager son fell nearly 40 feet over a cliff in Glace Bay.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
-
More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those murdered is a sign of "deficient" policing.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire
A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
-
Students at Winnipeg school find body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
Pembina Trails School Division is confirming to CTV News that a group of students found a body during community cleanup at École South Pointe School.
-
What Canada’s average home price will get you in Manitoba
In Manitoba, the average home price in April 2022 was around $372,000, which is up from April 2021, when the average price was around $328,000, according to Manitoba Real Estate Association.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators gather outside Doug Ford’s rally in Kitchener
As Ford made his pitch to voters inside, outside, demonstrators weathered rain and thunder to speak out against his leadership.
-
Cambridge man arrested after firing pellet gun at police, slashing tires
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 63-year-old Cambridge man who slashed someone’s tires before shooting a pellet gun at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment.
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
Regina
-
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve Saturday to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
-
Regina Public Schools remain offline, cyber attack confirmed
Cyber security attacks happen every day, and as Regina Public Schools division discovered this week, no one is safe.
-
'Very upset': Senior housing residents plead for Sask. Housing Corporation to rebuild after winter fire
Former residents of a Carievale seniors housing complex want the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) to reconsider its decision to demolish the home.
Barrie
-
Missing Springwater senior found deceased
Provincial police say an 87-year old man from Springwater Township reported missing earlier this week has been found deceased.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
-
Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial wraps with closing submissions
On the final day of the Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial, the defence called the complainant's allegations "straight out lies" and "not believable at all."
Saskatoon
-
Early morning shooting incident leaves one dead: Prince Albert police
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon apartment building overnight
A major fire ripped through a three-story Saskatoon apartment building in the 300 block of 108th Street W overnight on Friday.
-
Saskatoon man says three dogs ‘tried to kill his dog’ at off-leash dog park
Barrett Ross says his dog Indy suffered a punctured bowel, lost a tooth and had his stomach injured when he was attacked by three other dogs.
Northern Ontario
-
Glencore to pay billion-dollar fine for corruption, bribery of foreign officials
Glencore International has pled guilty and agreed to pay US$1.186 billion in fines and penalties for corrupt practices in dealing with foreign governments.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
-
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.