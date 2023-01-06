B.C. video game company acquired by Chinese tech giant NetEase

A B.C. videogame development company that has offices in Metro Vancouver and Victoria has been purchased by Chinese tech company NetEase Games.

SkyBox Labs, which has two offices in Burnaby, B.C., and one office in Victoria, has worked with major videogame publishers, including Electronic Arts, Xbox Game Studios and Wizards of the Coast.

In a release Friday, NetEase said it was "impressed" with the range and quality of games that SkyBox has worked on.

"Over the last decade, we've had the pleasure to work on beloved games such as Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and Fallout 76," said SkyBox co-founder Shyang Kong in the release.

"We remain committed to growing our presence in Canada, supporting our current and future partners, and co-developing more AAA games for some of the biggest game studios around the world," Kong said.

NetEase says SkyBox will continue to work independently, including with existing partners, like Xbox Game Studios.

Both companies also say they're focused on supporting Canadian workers and communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome SkyBox Labs to the NetEase Games family and are committed to creating an environment that allows them to thrive and operate independently as a game studio," said NetEase president of global investment and partnerships Simon Zhu.

"We look forward to working with the SkyBox Labs co-founders and providing the resources needed to help them grow their presence in Canada as they continue to support top creators around the world in developing unforgettable gaming experiences for players," the statement continues.

SkyBox Labs launched in 2011 and by 2022 the company said it had grown to more than 250 employees across its three office spaces.