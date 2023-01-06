B.C. video game company acquired by Chinese tech giant NetEase
A B.C. videogame development company that has offices in Metro Vancouver and Victoria has been purchased by Chinese tech company NetEase Games.
SkyBox Labs, which has two offices in Burnaby, B.C., and one office in Victoria, has worked with major videogame publishers, including Electronic Arts, Xbox Game Studios and Wizards of the Coast.
In a release Friday, NetEase said it was "impressed" with the range and quality of games that SkyBox has worked on.
"Over the last decade, we've had the pleasure to work on beloved games such as Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and Fallout 76," said SkyBox co-founder Shyang Kong in the release.
"We remain committed to growing our presence in Canada, supporting our current and future partners, and co-developing more AAA games for some of the biggest game studios around the world," Kong said.
NetEase says SkyBox will continue to work independently, including with existing partners, like Xbox Game Studios.
Both companies also say they're focused on supporting Canadian workers and communities.
"We are thrilled to welcome SkyBox Labs to the NetEase Games family and are committed to creating an environment that allows them to thrive and operate independently as a game studio," said NetEase president of global investment and partnerships Simon Zhu.
"We look forward to working with the SkyBox Labs co-founders and providing the resources needed to help them grow their presence in Canada as they continue to support top creators around the world in developing unforgettable gaming experiences for players," the statement continues.
SkyBox Labs launched in 2011 and by 2022 the company said it had grown to more than 250 employees across its three office spaces.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
US$940 Mega Millions draw, 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history, to be held tonight
Lottery players in the U.S. whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly US$1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reopening 20 emergency operations centres as hospitalizations surge
The B.C. government is reactivating 20 emergency operations centres across the province in preparation for an expected increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
-
Semi-truck rollover blocks onramp from Hwy. 99 to Hwy. 17 in Delta
Emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck rollover in Delta, B.C., that blocked an onramp from Highway 99 southbound to Highway 17 eastbound Friday afternoon.
-
Number in hospital with COVID-19 steady as B.C. reopens EOCs
As British Columbia reopens hospital emergency operations centres originally set up to deal with COVID-19, the disease's burden on the provincial health care system remains steady.
Edmonton
-
'Not a lot we can do,' says Alta. family sheltering at resort amid violence in western Mexico
An Edmonton-area family on vacation in western Mexico said they still felt safe Friday morning, although violence in the surrounding region was skewing the certainty of their future plans.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
-
OPP looking into complaints made against Ford government over Greenbelt development
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to look into complaints made against the Doug Ford government regarding its plans to develop the Greenbelt in order to determine if it warrants a full blown investigation.
-
24-year-old Truck driver who crashed into, brought down overhead sign on Highway 401 located and charged: police
The 24-year-old driver of a truck that crashed into and subsequently brought down an overhead sign on Highway 401 Friday morning has been located and charged, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary flight to Mazatlán cancelled amid ongoing violence in western Mexico
At least one flight from Calgary to Mazatlán, Mexico, has been cancelled amid ongoing violence in the region following the arrest of drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán López.
-
Calgary police investigate southwest shooting
Calgary police are at the scene of a fight in the southwest and have confirmed that firearms were involved.
-
Parks Canada closes public parking at Moraine Lake Road
High demand for parking at a popular area near Lake Louise has forced officials to make a difficult decision.
Montreal
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in Syria granted bail
A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning to Canada from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail. The details of Oumaima Chouay's bail hearing or the reasons for her release Friday by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.
Atlantic
-
'An electric atmosphere in the Maritimes': Event lead says World Juniors a success
Team Canada won gold in Halifax Thursday night -- defeating Czechia 3-2 in a dramatic final game at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Grant MacDonald, the local event lead for the tournament, says it was not only a great night, but a great couple of weeks for the Maritime region.
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
-
Nova Scotia to spend $2 billion to improve highways, bridges by 2030
Nova Scotia has announced it will spend $2 billion over the next seven years to improve the province’s highways, bridges and ferry infrastructure.
Winnipeg
-
'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence
A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister not seeking re-election in fall
Another Progressive Conservative MLA has announced they will not be seek re-election in the provincial election this fall.
-
Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Waterloo region COVID-19: Hospitalizations down, one new death reported
The number of people in Waterloo region hospitals with COVID-19 fell by 16 this week.
Regina
-
First detection of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 reported in Sask.
The first detections of a new Omicron sublineage were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
-
Regina couple wins $1M on Western Max lottery ticket
A couple from Regina is $1 million richer after matching seven winning numbers on the Dec. 30 Western Max draw.
-
'He's a team first guy': Pats familiar with Connor Bedard's team first attitude at world juniors
Despite breaking a handful of records and having one of the most memorable World Junior Championships of all time, Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard remained a team first player throughout the event.
Barrie
-
'Enough is enough' Police associations call for change in the justice system
After the killing of five police officers in the past four months, some of the largest police associations in the country are calling for a change in the criminal justice system.
-
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
-
Innisfil woman loses hundreds of dollars in puppy scam
Police warn residents to be wary about buying pets online after an Innisfil resident lost hundreds of dollars in a puppy scam.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man mounts Charter challenge to open access for psychedelic therapy
Thomas Hartle has end-of-life anxiety stemming from a terminal cancer diagnosis, and in 2020, the 54-year-old became the first person in Canada to legally gain access to psilocybin-assisted therapy to deal with it.
-
Record breaking year for Saskatoon Search and Rescue: report
Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR) had a record-breaking year in 2022, according to a year-end report.
-
Changes in technology causing problems for Saskatoon bus riders
Saskatoon bus riders are raising concerns over the new fare boxes that have been implemented in city buses since December.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Butcher’s daughter from the Sault leads veganism charge
January often sees people change their diet to honour new year’s resolutions and this year, a U.K.-based campaign to convince people to try veganism has an interesting tie to northern Ontario.