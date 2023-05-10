B.C. United announces autism advocate as candidate for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection

Elena Lawson with B.C. United leader Kevin Falcon. The party selected Lawson, a cofounder of the Children's Autism Federation of B.C., to be its candidate in the upcoming Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection. (CTV News) Elena Lawson with B.C. United leader Kevin Falcon. The party selected Lawson, a cofounder of the Children's Autism Federation of B.C., to be its candidate in the upcoming Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario