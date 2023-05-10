B.C. United announces autism advocate as candidate for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection

The B.C. United party has selected Elena Lawson, a cofounder of the Children's Autism Federation of B.C., to be the party's candidate in the upcoming Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection.

B.C. United leader Kevin Falcon introduced Lawson during a party event Wednesday in Langford.

"Elena’s experience in business and government, as well as her deep roots in the community, make her the ideal candidate to represent the people of Langford-Juan de Fuca," Falcon said.

"I am committed to building a team of highly qualified and talented individuals from a diverse variety of backgrounds. Elena’s commitment to fighting for families, especially those in the autism community, make her an invaluable asset to our B.C. United team."

Lawson, a self-described "working mom and concerned citizen," told supporters she has "never been a political person," but felt compelled to join the party due to her dissatisfaction with the current NDP government.

"We have had enough being bullied by David Eby and his NDP government," Lawson said.

"It's time for us to have a strong voice that advocates for the needs of our families and ensures that our community thrives."

The byelection process was triggered when former premier and Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA John Horgan retired at the end of March.

Lawson, who grew up in Esquimalt and now lives with her husband and two sons in Metchosin, is the third major party candidate to announce her candidacy for the vacant provincial riding.

Following her eldest son's autism diagnosis in 2018, Lawson co-founded the Children's Autism Federation of B.C. to support families in the autism community.

The NDP announced Ravi Parmar, a long-time school board trustee, as their candidate to succeed Horgan in the riding, while the B.C Green party selected Camille Currie, president of B.C. Health Care Matters, a patient advocacy group.

According to Elections BC, the Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection must be called by Sept. 30, approximately six months after the seat was vacated. No date has been set yet.