B.C. to set housing goals for 10 major communities under new housing act

What you may not have known about bladder cancer

Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.

