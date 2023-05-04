B.C. to provide update on law to combat sharing of intimate images without permission

B.C.'s attorney general is expected to provide an update Thursday about the steps the province has taken to prevent the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

Niki Sharma told the legislature in March that the government is proposing a law that would create new legal rights and remedies to stop the distribution of such images and to seek compensation for those who are harmed.

She said the legislation covers intimate images, near-nude photos, videos, livestreams and digitally altered images, including videos known as deepfakes, and will require an offender to delete or destroy images or order social media platforms to remove them and scrub the images from search engine.

Today's update also comes a week after the federal government announced legislation to add non-consensual sharing of intimate images and extortion to the list of offences that could land someone on the National Sex Offender Registry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.