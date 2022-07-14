B.C. to begin COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 next month

The British Columbia government is encouraging parents with children under five years old to register their kids for their first COVID-19 vaccines next month.

The province says approximately 208,000 children between six months and four years old will be eligible to receive vaccines throughout B.C. starting Aug. 2.

Health Canada authorized the Moderna vaccine for children as young as six months old on Thursday, marking the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for infants and toddlers.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday the province is ready to move ahead with this next phase of the vaccine campaign and encouraged parents to register as soon as possible.

The Moderna vaccine for young children will be available through health authority clinics in all regions of the province, according to the ministry.

Parents or guardians with children under the age of five can now register them using the province's Get Vaccinated system.

Once registered, parents will be invited to book a vaccination appointment in their community when the immunization program begins.

Those with children under six months of age are also encouraged to register their child and will get an invitation to an appointment when the child reaches six months, the province said.

"We know that these vaccines are safe and have helped the province weather the COVID-19 pandemic so far,” said acting provincial health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie.

"Although most children who are infected with this virus have no symptoms or mild symptoms, unfortunately we know that some can get very sick and these vaccines are key to keeping our communities healthy and safe," he added.

The Moderna vaccine for infants and young children is a two-dose series of shots, given eight weeks apart. The doses are smaller than those given to adults.