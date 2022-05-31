B.C. teens climb tree to escape bear as encounters on the rise
Bear encounters on northern Vancouver Island are on the rise, and the latest incident resulted in two teenagers having to scramble up a tree for safety.
Conservation officer Steve Petrovic says the teens were near a large commercial garbage bin near the intersection of Pine Drive and Granville Street in Port Hardy, B.C., and were unaware that a mature bear was nearby.
"Unknown to these two individuals, a mature, garbage-habituated black bear was standing within about six feet of them," Petrovic said. "The bear reportedly huffed and growled at these two individuals and [the teens] were observed running towards some adjacent trees and it’s reported that the individuals climbed a nearby tree."
Petrovic says the call was received to the conservation service's reporting line at 5 a.m. Monday. It wasn’t clear if the bear pursued the teens but it did reportedly leave the area in the same direction the teens had run.
'IT IS A HUMAN-CAUSED PROBLEM'
The bear is believed to be a different bear than the one that reportedly chased a man in Port Hardy on May 20. RCMP say that encounter happened on Takush Road around 1:20 a.m.
Petrovic says the incidents with problem bears continues to be traced back to problem humans.
"It is a human-caused problem. We have some commercial dumpsters that are not being properly latched by those persons using them. We have residential garbage and residential recycling that is being accessed by bears." he said.
He said there are likely four bears within the community that are exhibiting the same behaviour, looking for easy food sources.
Vi-Anne Roberts operates the North Island Wildlife Awareness Facebook page, a group with over 2,000 members which started eight years ago.
She says 2022 has already been a hectic year for bears, including one in her own neighbourhood. She recently captured an encounter between her dog and a large black bear in front of her home.
"I’ve never seen a bear do what that bear did that night by turning around and coming back," she said. "The only reason the bear ran away was because a lady stepped out onto her porch to find out what was going on and her dog saw the bear and started barking at it," she said.
'HE'S RIPPED DOORS RIGHT OFF THEIR HINGES'
She said the same bear has been in her neighbourhood for a long time.
"They’ve tried to catch him several times in the traps and no avail," she said. "He’s a smart guy. He’s big and he’s smart and now unfortunately he’s become pretty aggressive and destructive. He’s ripped doors right off their hinges to get at garbage in a shed, chewed up a neighbour’s siding on his place and then just yesterday tried to get into a neighbour’s home."
Petrovic says the situation is not unique to Port Hardy but also observed in other communities in the province. He said garbage is either not being stored in a secure manner or dirty recycling is emitting strong odors that the bears are detecting.
"It just takes one person on the street to not do their part, to make a bad choice, put garbage out before they’re supposed to or not have it secured and it belittles everyone else’s efforts” Petrovic said.
Petrovic encourages the public to report any sightings or conflicts with wildlife to the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Canada's fertility rate reached a record low in 2020: StatCan
Statistics Canada data shows the country's fertility rate fell from 1.47 children per woman in 2019 to 1.40 children in 2020—a record low.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
Vancouver
-
'Disturbing': Ombudsperson says B.C. kept money meant for care of child with disabilities
B.C.'s ombudsperson says the provincial government failed to pass along federal disability benefits to a family caring for a young Indigenous girl living with mental and physical challenges.
-
1 dead, 70 displaced after fire at North Vancouver seniors' housing complex
North Vancouver Mounties are investigating a fire at a housing complex that led to one death and dozens of people being displaced Tuesday.
-
B.C. man tries to get sexual assault conviction thrown out because he was not tried in French
A B.C. man who argued his conviction for sexual assault should be overturned because his right to be tried in French was violated has lost his appeal.
Edmonton
-
Jury finds Alberta men guilty in deaths of Métis hunters
A jury has found Anthony Bilodeau guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting of two Métis hunters on a rural road in Alberta. They also found his father, Roger Bilodeau, guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Travis Toews has handed in his resignation as treasury board president and finance minister in order to be the first to put his name forward in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
Toronto
-
Housing and rental policies could sway key Ontario ridings, data suggests
Ontario’s political parties may be able to sway some voters in ridings that were close calls in 2018 based on their housing affordability and rent control policies.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
-
Healthcare remains top concern for Ontario voters, survey suggests
A new survey suggests that even as Ontario voters see living costs rising, health care remains their top priority as they prepare to cast their ballots.
Calgary
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycle
A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
-
Double homicide suspects identified but Calgary police say they need witnesses to make arrests
Calgary police say they have identified suspects but more information is needed from witnesses to make arrests, and now investigators and the victims' family members are pleading for people to come forward.
Montreal
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Politicians call for end to Quebec anti-corruption unit, calling it 'theatre' after internal leaks
A decade after its creation, Quebec's opposition leaders say it's time to dismantle the province's specialized anti-corruption police unit, slamming it as 'theatre' and 'mind-boggling' after a court ruling pinned its media leaks on its own director.
-
Quebec to use HPV test to screen for cervical cancer, replacing Pap test
Quebec says it will start using human papillomavirus tests as its primary screening tool for cervical cancer, replacing the Pap smear.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: justice minister
The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studies
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police investigate reports of bank robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police were on scene in the area of Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North in Waterloo for reports of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Regina city council may use federal funding to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre
Regina city council may attempt to dip into federal funding to put towards a new indoor aquatic centre.
Barrie
-
Power outage impacts south end of Barrie
A power outage impacted traffic signals, homes and businesses in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.
-
Officer scales ravine to rescue distressed dog in sweltering heat
OPP officer scales ravine in Oro-Medonte to rescue lost, scared dog.
-
May heat a preview of what's to expect this summer: expert
The first heatwave of the season could be a preview of what's to come this summer, according to one expert.
Saskatoon
-
18-year-old in custody after replica gun scare at Saskatoon school
An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly firing a replica BB gun near a Saskatoon school.
-
Gas prices reach new record in Saskatoon
It appears drivers are about to feel more pain at the pumps as gas prices are on the rise.
-
3 injured after crash in downtown Saskatoon involving city vehicle
A dump truck and city work truck collided at Queen Street and Second Avenue around noon Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Well-known furniture store in downtown Sudbury rebrands
Formally known as Teak Furniture, the furniture store has been a fixture in downtown Sudbury for five decades. But the owners recently decided it was time to expand and rebrand.
-
Large film studio opening in North Bay as city's film footprint grows
Hollywood of the North, as many have dubbed North Bay, is getting a new film studio.
-
Northeastern Ontario communities under a severe thunderstorm warning
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Elliot Lake, Manitoulin, Chapleau, Kapuskasing and Hearst, Environment Canada said Tuesday.