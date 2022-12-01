B.C. teachers strongly approve new contract with pay boost, added benefits

TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos

Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.

Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston

Prince William's office said 'racism has no place in our society' as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother's treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States.

As of today Canadians can apply for new dental benefit: here's how

Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.

RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal

The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.

