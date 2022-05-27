B.C. speedboat driver arrested with 650kg of meth 'feared for his family's safety,' he told U.S. investigators
New details are emerging after a 51-year-old Alberta man was arrested aboard a speedboat that U.S. authorities say was carrying 650 kilograms of methamphetamine between Washington state and British Columbia.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents spotted the 5.5-metre Bayliner Capri speedboat riding low in the water Wednesday morning near Stuart Island, Wash., just metres from the Canada-U.S. border near Vancouver Island.
Authorities used their lights and sirens to stop the Canadian-registered vessel as it headed west for the border around 10 a.m., according to an affidavit sworn in a Seattle court Thursday by an agent of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The speedboat's operator identified himself as a resident of Cowichan Bay, B.C., and said he was heading to Sidney, B.C., north of Victoria, according to court documents.
The man initially told the customs agents he was moving the boat for a friend but became lost and strayed into U.S. waters.
He also told the agents he did not have any guns on board, and complied when asked to pull back a canvas that concealed the boat's rear deck, according to the documents.
Under the cover, agents found more than a dozen duffel bags stacked on the deck, each one secured with a padlock through the zipper, according to the affidavit.
The man told the officers he did not know what was in the bags, according to the documents.
U.S. authorities recovered 28 duffel bags of methamphetamine from the boat on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
PISTOL AND SIGNED DOLLAR BILL FOUND
An officer cut a small hole in one of the bags, revealing its contents as suspected crystal meth wrapped inside vacuum-sealed bags, according to the documents.
The man was immediately taken into custody and he was brought, along with the boat, to the U.S. Coast Guard station in Bellingham, Wash., where he was turned over to Homeland Security investigators.
Customs agents at the coast guard station conducted a search of the speedboat with a police dog, ultimately turning up 28 locked duffel bags of suspected meth found in the deck, cabin and storage areas.
The contents were later tested and were consistent with methamphetamine, according to investigators.
Some of the duffel bags seized from the boat. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Agents also removed from the boat a backpack containing a loaded 9mm pistol and a box of 9mm ammunition, according to the court documents.
The backpack also held a ledger "that documented details regarding this narcotics-smuggling event, as well as others," the documents said.
"Also discovered were three cellular phones and a single U.S. dollar bill that had '28 duffel bags' and a signature on it," according to the affidavit.
"Based on my training and experience, this is a verification method used by drug-trafficking organizations in order to maintain security while transporting narcotics," the agent said.
STRANGER OFFERED $1,000 TO TRANSPORT LUGGAGE
During police interviews, the man in custody told investigators that he is from Alberta and was in Victoria looking for work, according to the documents.
He also said that while walking in the Sidney marina, he was approached by a man named "Mike" who offered him $1,000 to drive the boat with from Sidney to Anacortes, Wash., and back with his "luggage."
The man agreed to the offer and "Mike" took a picture of his identification and then took him to the speedboat.
The accused told investigators he left Sidney on Tuesday and arrived at the Washington State Park dock in Anacortes later that day.
It was at the dock that he met four men in a black Toyota pickup truck that was towing a boat trailer. The men took him to the Anacortes Inn, where he stayed alone overnight, according to the documents.
He left his room at 7 a.m. the next day and met with three men who were towing the boat behind the Toyota. All four men headed back to the dock where they launched the boat with the accused at the wheel heading back to Vancouver Island.
'FEARED FOR HIS FAMILY'S SAFETY'
Investigators say the accused denied any knowledge of the drugs in interviews, and claimed he had found the pistol. He later admitted the pistol was his and he carried it for safety while hiking, according to the documents.
The accused told the agents that "after departing, he drove the boat in circles and contemplated turning the boat in to the police," the documents say. "But he did not because he feared for his family's safety."
The man also reportedly told investigators he was instructed to leave the boat in Sidney upon his return and leave the dollar bill on the seat.
Ted Karl Faupel of Alberta is charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Mill Bay mall fire closes Trans-Canada Highway
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police in Texas waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, 'Please send the police now,' as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
Three Canadian cities rank among the world's best for work-life balance
A new report says Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto rank among the top 20 cities around the world when it comes to work-life balance.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
102-year-old veteran wins campaign for Dutch citizenship after a 70-year wait
For 70 years, Andre Hissink has held a grudge against the Dutch government, but this week, the 102-year-old Second World War veteran’s persistence paid off – the Dutch king granted his wish for a rare dual citizenship.
Canada raids emergency stockpile to send medical equipment to Ukraine
Canada has tapped into its own strategic stockpile of emergency medical supplies -- stored for a national emergency -- to help Ukraine. It has donated over 375,000 items of medical equipment and medicines from Canada's strategic stockpile since the invasion by Russia began.
'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
Jury deliberations begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
After a six-week trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tore into each other over the nasty details of their short marriage, both sides told a jury the exact same thing Friday -- they want their lives back.
Vancouver
-
Charges approved in 'very serious and traumatic' Surrey sexual assault involving break-in, confinement
A man identified previously by police has now been charged in connection with what officers call a "very serious and traumatic" sexual assault in Surrey, B.C.
-
Double stabbing at Vancouver apartment sends women to hospital
Vancouver police are investigating a double stabbing they say happened at an apartment building in Kitsilano Friday morning.
-
Taking your dog or cat on a hike? Here's what the BC SPCA wants you to know
British Columbians excited to take their dog on a local hike this summer are being reminded to prepare for the pets, just as they plan for themselves.
Edmonton
-
Shooting near Rogers Place playoff party witnessed by EPS officers
A 19-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting near Rogers Place after an Edmonton Oilers viewing party ended Thursday evening.
-
Golden shovels break ground for 6-year Valley Line West construction
Ground was officially broken on Edmonton's Valley Line West LRT route on Friday.
-
'Summers are very short': Sohi asks city to find ways to open outdoor pools earlier
The city is looking at ways to get outdoor pools open earlier after feedback from Edmontonians that they’re opening too late in the season.
Toronto
-
Video shows police using helicopter to track down carjacking suspects
Police have released a video showing the arrest of two suspects who allegedly stole a Mercedes – the latest in a string of armed vehicle thefts that has prompted police services in the Greater Toronto Area to create a carjacking task force.
-
Here's why you may notice unusual activity around Toronto Pearson Airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson International is warning travellers and Mississauga residents they may notice unusual activity at the airport this weekend.
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery.
Calgary
-
'No way we’re cheering for the Oilers': Flames fans react to Game 5 loss
Calgary Flames fans are still coming to terms with a playoff series loss to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night in a game that saw both controversy and heartbreak following a Connor McDavid overtime goal.
-
Aggressive coyotes attack dog and its owner in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
-
Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on Highway 1
RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Friday.
Montreal
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Hydro-Quebec gears up for 'very big weekend' in attempt to restore power to 30,000 homes
Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of homes left without electricity, six days after deadly storms hit in Quebec and Ontario.
Atlantic
-
More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those murdered is a sign of "deficient" policing.
-
Cape Breton teen in hospital after falling nearly 40 feet over cliff in Glace Bay
A Cape Breton father is warning the public of the dangers in the area he lives after his teenager son fell nearly 40 feet over a cliff in Glace Bay.
-
Supreme Court decision could affect Justin Bourque’s sentence: Lawyer
The lawyer who represented a man who murdered three RCMP officers nearly eight years ago in Moncton, N.B., said a decision made by the Supreme Court of Canada Friday may potentially change his sentence.
Winnipeg
-
47-year-old man killed in Dugald Road crash: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are telling people to find an alternate route this afternoon as they are investigating a fatal crash near the St. Boniface Industrial Park.
-
'Mom, you gotta carry on': 58-year-old Winnipegger inspired to graduate high school by late son
Fifty-eight-year-old Vivian Ketchum is set to receive her high school diploma at a graduation ceremony at the University of Winnipeg next month. It is a moment that is decades in the making.
-
Manitoba's minimum wage must stay competitive: Premier Stefanson
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at an increase in the minimum wage.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Region says high safety risk at Kitchener encampment, residents will have to move
The Region of Waterloo says there's a high safety risk at a Kitchener encampment and they are working with residents to prepare them for their eventual move.
-
Red paint removed from Queen Victoria statue – again
The Queen Victoria statue in downtown Kitchener is once again clean after it was splashed with red paint earlier this week.
Regina
-
Western Premiers' Conference focuses on healthcare funding from Ottawa
Premiers from western Canada met to discuss healthcare in their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years in Regina on Friday at the 2022 Western Premiers' Conference.
-
Sask. family's eviction from home cancelled after accounting error discovered with rent
A Regina family facing homelessness will not be evicted from their government-owned rental unit after it was discovered they owed more than $1,000 in back rent.
-
Edmonton man facing more than 100 charges related to alleged mail theft: Regina police
An alleged mail theft and identity fraud has resulted in more than 100 charges for a 42-year-old Edmonton man, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Barrie
-
Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial wraps with closing submissions
On the final day of the Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial, the defence called the complainant's allegations "straight out lies" and "not believable at all."
-
OPP search for missing senior in Springwater Township
Provincial police are searching for a missing senior who went for a walk with his two dogs on trails behind his home in Springwater Township Thursday afternoon.
-
Going Green? Can Parry Sound-Muskoka be swayed from tradition
The Green Party has set its sights on the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka, ramping up resources as early polling puts the party in a close race to earn a seat at Queen's Park.
Saskatoon
-
'We will have to deal with the issues': Saskatoon condo residents at odds with city over public washroom plan
Outcry over the planned location of public washrooms caused Tuesday's city council meeting to stretch late into the evening.
-
Prince Albert police lay murder charge after pedestrian fatally injured by vehicle
A pedestrian injured by a vehicle in Prince Albert has died.
-
Former U of S Huskie Nelson Lokombo ready to roll for Riders after achilles injury
Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie Nelson Lokombo is ready to return to the football field after missing the entire 2021 season with an achilles injury.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury duo honoured for Totten Mine rescue efforts
Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has honoured two people from Sudbury for their rescue efforts during last year's rescue at Totten Mine.
-
Sudbury man charged with luring, assaulting victim under the age of 16
A 54-year-old man is facing several charges in Sudbury, including sexual assault, following an investigation triggered by reports someone was trying to traffic a victim under the age of 16.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.