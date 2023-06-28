B.C. SPCA to open first-ever animal behaviour centre in Duncan

The replacement and redevelopment of the B.C. SPCA building in Duncan will include space for a new animal behaviour centre, marking a national first for the non-profit.

The province is committing $1 million to the project, while SPCA staff begin the design plan and hope for an opening in 2025.

“It certainly has the potential to save animals getting stuck in that loop of being adopted and possibly passed on to someone else and the problem being passed along,” says B.C. SPCA senior manager Leon Davis. “Sometimes we see when that happens, the problem just exacerbates.”

The SPCA says it’s seeing a growing number of anxious, fearful and under-socialized animals coming into care. On Vancouver Island, depending on the community, it can be as much as 18 per cent of dogs and 30 per cent of cats in care.

The new behaviour centre in Duncan is being designed to give animals a better chance at a happier life – by connecting them with a team of specialists when additional support may be necessary.

It’s anticipated the pets in SPCA care at seven shelters on Vancouver Island will fill the demand for the new centre, which is positioned between two flagship locations.

“So we thought Cowichan was the perfect spot,” says Davis. “It’s slightly secluded to be able to have a behaviour centre.”

The SPCA says its current locations do behaviour modification work with animals that need it, but there’s hope the dedicated centre with will help lead to adoptions much sooner.