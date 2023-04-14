B.C. soccer rivals face off in Langford as Canadian Premier League season opens

Los Angeles Galaxy's Robbie Keane, left, of Ireland, and Rob Friend celebrate Keane's goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during second half MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday April 19, 2014. Friend is now in charge of the expansion Vancouver FC in the Canadian Premier League. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Los Angeles Galaxy's Robbie Keane, left, of Ireland, and Rob Friend celebrate Keane's goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during second half MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday April 19, 2014. Friend is now in charge of the expansion Vancouver FC in the Canadian Premier League. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

