B.C. sex workers share what would make their lives better
Sex work is the most fulfilling job Rae has ever had. Colleagues and clients in Victoria were more welcoming than other professions had ever been to a transgender and autistic woman like herself.
Her first professional job after moving to Victoria seven years ago involved discrimination - she was asked to wear a man's shirt, for example - low paycheques and mistreatment.
“One day, I was just like, `Screw this I'm running an ad,”' Rae said, deciding to explore sex work. The response was immediate and positive.
“I was overwhelmed. I was super busy. I was loved, I was treated with respect.”
What makes life difficult and dangerous for people like Rae, according to a recent report by and about sex workers in the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island, is the criminalization of some aspects of sex work, the stigma against it in health care and housing, and intersections with the toxic drug crisis. Though there are no counts of how many sex workers have died of toxic drug poisoning, the crisis has anecdotally had a disproportionate impact on the community.
These insights are part of the first study of its kind in B.C., in which peer workers were trained to conduct interviews and be part of the research as well. Participants worked at or accessed services at various Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island organizations, including PACE Society, WISH Drop-In Centre Society and Peers Victoria. It did not include SWAN Vancouver, which supports migrant sex workers, for logistical reasons, which led to BIPOC people being underrepresented in the final report.
In total, 239 sex workers weighed in on health care, housing and toxic drug crises and the unique challenges that come with doing sex work, and recommended solutions to make sex work safer. The majority of interviewees who had done sex work in the past year said they did street-based work, solicited or worked online, saw regulars, or a mix of the three. Only six per cent said they used dating apps or escort agencies.
The recommendations include decriminalizing sex work - selling sex is legal in Canada, but paying for sex isn't, so customers can be charged. Services like providing advertising, a safe place to work or security are also illegal.
They also include adequately funding solutions identified by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls final report, increasing disability assistance rates, addressing the toxic drug crisis in B.C., and funding more accessible public washrooms and sex workers to maintain their own “bad date” registries.
Seventy-three per cent of participants reported being disabled and over a third did not have stable housing. As a solution, the study also identified a need for a 24-7 space for sex workers to see clients, either at a drop-in community centre with a clean room and a harm reduction approach, or at a shared suite.
This could provide a safe space for people to work and offer specialized supports for sex workers, like mental health and substance use treatment, they said.
COVID-19 and increasingly toxic drugs have added to health and safety risks for sex workers in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
Nearly 40 per cent of participants said that during the pandemic their clients were more demanding about the kinds of services they wanted, and half said clients were pushier about rates.
“When I first started street sex work in 2016 at the start of the overdose crisis, the streets were packed and now the streets are pretty empty,” said Jasmine, an outdoor sex worker in the DTES who worked on the report. She knows at least 15 people who have died in the past few years.
Almost exactly four years ago, Rae lost her best friend, roommate and colleague to toxic drugs.
“That really affected me terribly. I left that place,” Rae said. “I tried to get out of the sex work industry and I got treated horribly in transition houses. I ended up homeless.”
Both women called for sex work to be decriminalized - which is the first recommendation in the report - and supported the rest of the recommendations. They also said the job is difficult to leave for those who wish to, despite having training and skills in other professions, due to stigma and disabilities.
Jasmine's fibromyalgia, a condition causing chronic fatigue that makes productivity difficult, is one of the biggest reasons she's a sex worker. The other is the province's disability benefit rates and rules.
“I'm in a lot of pain, very low energy and that's really one of the only things that I can do, outside of a couple hours of peer work here and there,” she said.
In addition to disability rates - $1,358 per month for a single person - being too low to live on, the annual earning limit at which benefits are cut off in B.C. is $15,000 a year for a single person.
“I go to work just to afford the basics; just my food, my clothes, my medical cannabis, household stuff,” Jasmine said. “The majority of my co-workers outside are on disability and are living in SROs in the Downtown Eastside.”
Seeing a traditional doctor and accessing health care as a sex worker was difficult for Rae until she found a street nurse in Victoria.
“Unprecedented amounts of stigma towards our community makes it difficult to access health-care settings and clinics,” she said. “I've had doctors treat me like I was just the dirtiest thing, they couldn't even touch me, it was just really awful. I'm also trans, so that's another level of it.”
But Rae is grateful for a street nurse and a community care clinic where she has been treated well and able to get tested for STIs regularly, without judgment. This clinic, she said, serves various marginalized communities including sex workers.
EXPECTING VIOLENCE
For Rae, as an indoor sex worker, the legal justice system has been less of a problem. She felt supported by police in Victoria when reporting assaults, but knows people in the street community have a different experience.
Jasmine said sometimes when she has tried to report assaults to the Vancouver Police Department she felt her case was not taken seriously. She recalled an officer once telling her to expect violence for being a sex worker, after she reported a client who had kicked her repeatedly in the torso for refusing to provide services.
The officer said “I should expect to get beat up and physically harmed every single night that I go to work,” Jasmine said. “Having that said to me was really fucking dehumanizing.”
Overall, the report found people had mixed experiences with police but similar complaints: that officers were not responsive enough, did not pay attention to sex workers' cases, and that this was likely due to their workload.
The report therefore recommended more sex worker liaison officers in police departments who are trained by staff at sex worker support organizations.
According to lead author Sylvia Machat, who was a researcher at a University of British Columbia-based project about sex worker health access for a decade, these types of studies are usually run out of universities and institutions.
“In this case, we were able to run a project that was developed by and run by sex workers,” Machat said. “I used a very community-based approach to doing this work, because I think it's important to uplift people's voices and to develop their professional skills and add to people's resumes.”
The study and surveys were conducted in 2021 with funding from the City of Vancouver's Emergency Community Support Fund. The next step Machat hopes for is a meeting with city staff who plan Vancouver's sex work response.
Those who wish to see the report's recommendations implemented, she said, should make it known through political action.
“If the public wants to see these things happen, they're going to need to make this an issue with policy-makers,” Machat said. “And they're going to have to vote in ways that show that they support these kinds of initiatives.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Social media sites report 9 per cent spike in child abuse material, mostly from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
Vancouver
-
'Dire and near catastrophic': Doctor urges patients to avoid Langley Memorial Hospital
The Lower Mainland’s medical community is stunned after receiving an urgent memo from a highly-respected doctor about Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department – saying it is near collapse and patients should be discouraged from going there.
-
Police seek help finding 'vulnerable' teen missing from New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who they describe as "vulnerable."
-
'Unacceptable': B.C. housing provider will have funding frozen, buildings inspected after review
A B.C. housing provider that has seen its share of government funding skyrocket in recent years won't be granted any more public dollars and both its books and buildings will be inspected by the province, officials announced Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial payment, military to help
Premier Danielle Smith announced one-time emergency payments to people who have to leave their home for more than seven days.
-
'The system once again failed': EPS chief details criminal history of man accused of killing mother, child
The Edmonton Police Service provided more information on Monday about the fatal stabbings of a mother and her child last week.
-
Evacuation orders lifted for Edson and Parkland County but not Wildwood and Evansburg
An evacuation order for parts of Yellowhead County - including Edson - has been lifted. Residents in Parkland County will also be able to return home on Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Toronto teen says she's 'in shock' after getting $4.1 million in scholarship offers
At just 17 years old, Jane Forrest says she's always known that art was her calling.
-
Love eating alone? A solo dining restaurant just opened in Toronto
A new restaurant in Toronto just opened for solitary dining.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments linking COVID vaccinated to Nazi followers
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith apologized Monday after a 2021 video surfaced of her saying she wouldn't wear a Remembrance Day poppy while comparing those who got the COVID-19 vaccine to followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
-
Calgary opens centre at Stampede Park for Alberta wildfire evacuees
The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.
-
Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial payment, military to help
Premier Danielle Smith announced one-time emergency payments to people who have to leave their home for more than seven days.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal denies funds to Caribbean festival and parade
A long-standing parade that celebrates Caribbean culture will not be getting support from the City of Montreal this year. The city will not be giving any funding from a committee overseeing festivals and cultural events to Carifiesta, an annual Caribbean carnival in Montreal first established in 1974.
-
Montreal's The Main Deli has closed down for good
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
-
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Atlantic
-
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
-
For Acadian singer, deaths of New Brunswick fishermen evoke past tragedies
The deaths of two New Brunswick fishermen on the first day of the lobster season are evoking powerful memories of past tragedies on the water for a singer who lives on the Acadian peninsula.
-
Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia
Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Family's car set on fire while they were sleeping, Manitoba RCMP says
A rural Manitoba family was woken up in the middle of the night to find their car was completely engulfed in flames in what RCMP believe is a random case of arson.
-
Transit hiring woes may impact return to full service
Hiring woes at Winnipeg Transit could keep the system from bouncing back to full pre-pandemic service by the fall.
-
Polo Park Mall machete attack started over pair of shoes, police say
A visit to Polo Park Mall ended with two 14-year-old boys being rushed to hospital after they were attacked with a machete over a pair of shoes.
Kitchener
-
Historic Cambridge building demolished after fire
A Cambridge landmark was reduced to rubble Monday as wrecking crews knocked down a 19th century building destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
OPP say bicyclist reported on Highway 401 before fatal crash
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Cambridge that killed a 55-year-old man from Barrie.
Regina
-
Teen stopped for speeding turned out to be human trafficking victim, Sask. RCMP say
A teen girl pulled over for speeding near Swift Current, Sask. turned out to be a victim of human trafficking, according to police.
-
Regina police ask for help in finding suspect in 2022 murder
Regina police are asking for the public's help searching for 32-year-old Forrestre Jade Windigo, who is wanted for second-degree murder in relation to the 2022 death of Bryant Thayne Starr.
-
City councillors lawsuit violated Regina's code of ethics bylaw, integrity commissioner says
Regina’s Integrity Commissioner said that Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw during their lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.
Barrie
-
Girl, 16, killed in head-on crash in Alliston, 2 others hospitalized
A young teen from Innisfil has died following a head-on collision that sent two others to the hospital Sunday evening.
-
More than 30 charges laid at unsanctioned truck rally in Barrie
The smell of burning rubber and the sound of revving engines took over a parking lot in Barrie over the weekend as hundreds attended an unsanctioned truck rally, resulting in multiple charges.
-
Suspect in possible child luring attempt linked to several suspicious incidents: OPP
Police in Dufferin County are investigating a possible attempted luring on Friday and say they suspect the same man of being involved in several suspicious incidents involving young girls.
Saskatoon
-
Unidentified human remains found near northwest Sask. home, RCMP say
Human remains were discovered near a home in northwest Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
-
Sask. couple's mounting expenses after life-saving heart surgery was cancelled
A Warman man battling a life-threatening heart condition is trying to come to terms with a cancelled surgery and mounting expenses due to travel and time taken off work.
-
Saskatoon police say masked teen was arrested after knife-point break-in
A masked 14-year-old boy was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a home armed with a knife.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
-
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Court restores $110M lawsuit by Timmins man who sued over support for his daughter
Ontario's top court has restored class action status to a lawsuit that alleges the province has placed people with developmental disabilities on unreasonable wait lists for government supports after they turn 18.