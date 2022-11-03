B.C. says old-growth logging at historic low, but conservation group calls finding a 'slap in the face'

The remains of a cut block is seen in the background with a destroyed car in the foreground in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The remains of a cut block is seen in the background with a destroyed car in the foreground in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana

Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario