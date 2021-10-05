B.C. salmon could drastically decline due to extreme temperature events: UBC report

Spawning sockeye salmon are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., on October 13, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Spawning sockeye salmon are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., on October 13, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash

Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener