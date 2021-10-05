B.C. salmon could drastically decline due to extreme temperature events: UBC report
We’re used to seafood cooked in a pan or barbecue, but researchers say new findings show many ocean species could be heated to death in the ocean.
A new report led by researchers at the University of British Columbia shows scientists have been underestimating the effects of climate change on our oceans and the creatures that dwell within them.
"We haven't put into account these high temperature events,” said William Cheung, director of UBC’s Changing Oceans Research Unit.
The report shows extreme heat events, such as the B.C. “heat dome” in June have not been properly considered.
Scientist now say that with the normal rate of climate change and more frequent extreme heat events, ocean species could face a grim future.
According to the Changing Oceans Research Unit, 77 per cent of all global sea life could decline in the coming decades.
It also found that half of B.C.’s iconic salmon species could be wiped out by 2050.
"Writing has been on the wall now for many years of the lowered levels in our fish-bearing streams and increased temperatures,” said Richard McBride, general manager of the Finest At Sea seafood market in Victoria.
Seafood producers say they have always faced an uphill battle with government restrictions and shrinking catch allotments, and when adding a worsening climate future, their lives become even more difficult.
"Worse and worse every year,” said McBride. “It's getting bad.”
Researchers say their findings will significantly impact the fishing industry, coastal First Nations and communities which rely on the sea.
While the report focused on the future impacts of sea life, an island industry may already be playing the role of canary in the coal mine.
B.C’s Shellfish Growers Association says June’s “heat dome” caused a massive die-off on coastal farms.
According to the organization based in Courtenay, B.C., most producers suffered between 30 to 70 per cent mortality after the blazing sun cooked shorelines.
The heat wave also coincided with a low tide.
"Unfortunately, we understand that we can expect these events to happen more frequently and be more intense,” said Jim Russell with the Shellfish Growers Association. “Not good news for shellfish.”
UBC researchers say if we want to avoid their shocking, and not so distant predictions, two things need to happen.
Government must be able to implement local and up-to-the-hour fishing restrictions to save at risk species. And, the entire planet needs to focus on reducing climate change impacts, which are helping to heat oceans.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ex-Facebook employee says products hurt kids, fuel division
A former Facebook data scientist told U.S. Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant's products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to make changes because they elevate profits over safety.
Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash
Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.
O'Toole confident in his caucus' support, heading into key post-election meeting
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's confident that he has enough support to stay on as leader, ahead of a key post-election meeting where he’s facing a divided caucus that is set to vote on whether MPs should give themselves the power to potentially oust him.
NEW | Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.
WATCH LIVE NOW | Quebec coroner addresses systemic racism findings in the death of Joyce Echaquan
A coroner who issued a report last week into the death of Joyce Echaquan that urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and root it out of institutions addressed her findings today.
Children born in 2020 'severely threatened' by climate change compared to older generations: study
Younger generations are more severely threatened by climate change as extreme weather events such as heat waves will rise in frequency, intensity and duration, a climate study says.
Canadian children's author Robert Munsch reveals he has dementia
Beloved Canadian children's author Robert Munsch has revealed that he has been diagnosed with dementia.
Former Green leader criticized for saying Paul calls racism 'when she doesn't get her way'
Former Green Party leader Jim Harris is accusing Annamie Paul of using her experience of racism and sexism as excuses for what he calls her poor performance over the last year -- comments that Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Sandy Hudson calls 'disgusting.'
Brian Laundrie's sister says she does not know where he is, says she'd 'turn him in'
The sister of Brian Laundrie has doubled down on her assertion she has no idea where he is, as authorities search for him after the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
Vancouver
-
Parking in Vancouver: Council to consider pollution surcharges in climate plan
Vancouver drivers may soon be paying a lot more, as a controversial proposal to increase parking fees is set to go before city council Tuesday.
-
LIVE @ 1:30
LIVE @ 1:30 | COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to give live update after hundreds of cases recorded over weekend
Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide their next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
-
Accusations of medical malpractice, mistreatment among NHL teams not surprising to former player
A former Canucks coach vehemently denies a player's accusations that he mistreated players.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist dies in crash outside Edmonton
A motorcyclist has died after a collision on Sunday near the hamlet of Calahoo, Alta., northwest of Edmonton.
-
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead Oilers to 4-3 rally past Flames
Edmonton's devastating power play looks like it is as potent as ever heading into another season.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton election ward profile: Métis
The newly created Métis ward appears to be one of the more open races on election night this year.
Calgary
-
Record turnout: More than 25,000 Calgarians cast ballots in first day of advance voting
The City of Calgary confirms more than 25,000 citizens participated in the first of seven days of advance voting for the 2021 general election.
-
COVID-19 variants of concern, particularly Delta, more harmful than original strain: Canadian study
A large study using Ontario case data suggests that COVID-19 variants of concern, particularly the Delta variant, cause more severe illness than the native strain of the virus, increasing the risk of hospitalization, admission to ICU and death.
-
Alberta Premier Kenney's approval rating plummets in new ThinkHQ poll
A ThinkHQ poll released Monday suggests Premier Jason Kenney is continuing to see a decline in approval of his leadership in Alberta.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
-
NEW
NEW | Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.
-
Ontario MPP Rick Nicholls removed from role as deputy speaker after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls, who was ejected from the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, has been removed from his role as deputy speaker after seven years.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 deaths rise by eight as Quebec reports 436 new cases
Quebec is reporting eight more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province records 436 new cases on Tuesday.
-
Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash
Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Quebec coroner addresses systemic racism findings in the death of Joyce Echaquan
A coroner who issued a report last week into the death of Joyce Echaquan that urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and root it out of institutions addressed her findings today.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
-
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close Monday, following reports on the weekend indicating the latest surge in infections was showing no signs of letting up.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday; first day of Vax Pass
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 17 winners unveiled in latest round of Vax to Win lottery
Getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine led to thousands of dollars in cash and scholarship prizes for 17 Manitobans as part of the second round of the province’s Vax to Win lottery.
-
'Step up and do the right thing': New public health orders take effect ahead of Thanksgiving
The province's top doctor is asking Manitobans to step up when it comes to following the new round of public health orders—especially with Thanksgiving just around the corner.
-
Canadians slowly breaking the bad habits they developed during COVID-19 lockdowns, poll suggests
After admitting to overeating, and drinking more booze at the beginning of the pandemic, a new poll suggests the public is slowly, but steadily changing its behaviour at home.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon smoke from wildfires leads 'very high' air quality risk
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.
-
Sask. public health order changes COVID-19 self-isolation exemptions for elementary students
An update to Saskatchewan’s public health order is limiting self-isolation exemptions for students exposed to COVID-19 outside of the classroom.
-
Some Sask. businesses objecting to proof of vaccination requirements
A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.
Regina
-
Some Sask. businesses objecting to proof of vaccination requirements
A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.
-
COVID-19 variants of concern, particularly Delta, more harmful than original strain: Canadian study
A large study using Ontario case data suggests that COVID-19 variants of concern, particularly the Delta variant, cause more severe illness than the native strain of the virus, increasing the risk of hospitalization, admission to ICU and death.
-
Sask. public health order changes COVID-19 self-isolation exemptions for elementary students
An update to Saskatchewan’s public health order is limiting self-isolation exemptions for students exposed to COVID-19 outside of the classroom.
London
-
'She was an angel': Fundraiser launched for family of child who fell from London, Ont. balcony
An online fundraiser has been launched for the family of a young girl who died when she fell from a highrise in London, Ont.
-
NEW
NEW | Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.
-
Tara resident killed in motorcycle crash in Chatsworth
Provincial police have released the identity of a man who was killed as a result of a motorcycle crash in Chatsworth on Oct. 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police respond to early morning assault near Long Lake Road
Greater Sudbury Police responded to reports of an assault in progress at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near Long Lake Road.
-
Laurentian University students raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
Oct. 4 is National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 crash near Englehart
One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on Highway 11, in the Township of Evanturel, south of Englehart.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
-
NEW
NEW | Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.
-
Kitchener considering lowering speed limits to 40 km/h in residential neighbourhoods
Kitchener city council is considering a recommendation to lower the speed limit in all residential neighbourhoods to 40 km/h.