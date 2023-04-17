B.C.'s response to tiny homes resolution elicits disappointment

This is a tiny house. They're a genre of mobile homes that advocates say are built on principles of affordability and environmental sustainability. (CTV) This is a tiny house. They're a genre of mobile homes that advocates say are built on principles of affordability and environmental sustainability. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years

A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario