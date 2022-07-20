B.C.'s low tides left intertidal species vulnerable, say experts
B.C.'s low tides left intertidal species vulnerable, say experts
The West Coast experienced some of its lowest tides of the year last week, leaving some intertidal animals vulnerable to the heat.
A recent series of events lined up to trigger a “tidal phenomenon” that resulted in an exaggerated tidal range, according to Denny Sinnott, a DFO supervisor for tides, current and water levels.
First, the full moon on July 15 caused a gravitational pull on the ocean. Known as a spring tide, it occurs twice a month in conjunction with a new or full moon and contributes to the larger tidal range.
The moon was also in perigee, meaning it was the closest to earth in its elliptical rotation around the earth, explained Sinnott.
This, he said, added to the moon's gravitational pull on the ocean.
Tides were further impacted by the lunar nodal cycle, Sinnott added.
In this 18.6-year cycle, the moon orbits around the earth on a five-degree wobble. The wobble causes the lunar plane to align more closely to that of the Earth's, resulting in an even greater exaggeration of the tidal range, Sinnott said.
Animals that live in intertidal environments are adapted to being dry and are able to withstand some temperature extremes caused by changing tides, explained DFO biologist Sarah Dudas.
But as global and sea water temperatures rise, Dudas said thermal stress is going to increase for these organisms.
“If you have a really hot day, some of those animals are going to be on the edge of what they can tolerate,” she said. “It wouldn't take much of a change to push them over into a temperature they can't handle.”
This was evident during last year's unprecedented atmospheric heatwave, which broke over a dozen temperature records across the province. The village of Lytton shattered Canada's all-time heat record, reaching 49.6 C on June 30 -- a day before a wildfire devastated much of the community.
The heatwave, which was paired with a low tide, triggered a mass die-off of many different species, according to University of British Columbia Professor Christopher Harley.
Billions of animals perished from the heat, he said.
“We always talk about climate change in a future tense,” said Harley. “But I think we can start talking about it in the present tense, and even the past tense.”
The United Kingdom is currently facing similar temperature extremes, leading to fires breaking out across London.
“We're in a period of major awakening of climate change effects,” Harley said. “The weather is playing by different rules and we don't understand those rules very well.”
To document how extensive the die-off was, Harley visited many different sites along B.C.'s coast last summer and said it was like “walking in on some murder scene and just trying to tally the dead.”
“I would get out of the car and could smell the shore,” he said. “I could smell the death before I got down there.”
Animals live in different layers within intertidal environments, Harley said. Without tides, he said many species wouldn't exist because they'd get eaten or become overgrown.
“The tides actually generate diversity,” he said.
It's largely the timing of the tides that impact animals living in intertidal zones.
In places like Tofino, Harley said low tide in the summer is generally in the morning. Whereas places like Victoria and Vancouver experience low tide around noon -- during the hottest time of the day, he said.
“We already have less diversity in places like Victoria than we do in places like Tofino,” said Harley. “And it's going to become more stark as we start to lose additional species that can no longer survive in Victoria or Vancouver.”
Ucluelet Aquarium curator Laura Griffith-Cochrane said the low tides allowed her to access areas that are usually wave-impact zones, which are commonly too dangerous to explore.
“It's really important to know how everything is doing,” she said. “There's a lot of intertidal species that can be good indicators of the overall ecosystem health.”
As ocean water temperatures increase, Griffith-Cochrane said dissolved oxygen levels decrease -- which has placed additional stress on many species.
“It's going to be harder for the species that we're hoping to build back to recover with all of these extra stresses,” she said.
Using a catch-and-release model, the Ucluelet Aquarium returns to the same sites every year to collect animals.
This allows the aquarium to compare how easy it is to find certain species compared to previous years, while observing which species are prolific, versus those that are disappearing altogether.
Griffith-Cochrane said the aquarium decided not to collect any squat lobster, side-stripe shrimp or spot prawns this summer.
“We've seen temperatures trend towards hotter and hotter every summer and they really like to have more stable, cool temperatures,” she said. “There are some species we might not be able to display for a while.”
During last week's low tide event, Dudas was working on an intertidal biodiversity survey on Gabriola Island, where she noticed a lot of mussels had recently died.
Passersby told Dudas the beach didn't normally smell so bad.
“It smells bad because things have recently died,” she said. “They're decomposing. That bad smell is coming from the mussel bed.”
Darker coloured animals, such as mussels, are going to “bear the brunt of a really sunny, super-low tide more so than barnacles that are white,” she said.
These changing conditions are generally happening at a faster rate than animals can evolve or adapt to, Dudas said.
“We're going to see more mortality as stress on these organisms increase,” she said.
On June 20, the province announced a strategy supported by $513 million to ensure B.C. is prepared for climate impacts in the near future. It includes an expanded role for the BC Wildfire Service to provide enhanced wildfire prevention and an extreme heat preparedness plan to help keep communities safe during heat waves.
Despite that, Harley said the public needs to continue applying pressure on the government to make the “big changes we need” to move from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.
“We haven't been super successful with that and it's going to take a while,” he said.
In the meantime, Harley said there are shorter-term solutions, such as local conservation, that can help keep species alive.
“Taking these changes seriously and beginning to plan around temperature changes and extreme events is really important,” said Griffith-Cochrane. “We need to look at our industries and our practices and make changes so that we aren't continuing to damage the environments that support us.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
How to know when it's time to quit your job
Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.
'Dog days of summer': Heat warnings continue in Ontario, Quebec
Heat warnings remain in effect for many parts of Ontario and Quebec Wednesday as temperatures could reach the high 30s, and potentially 40s, with the humidity.
Vancouver
-
Review underway after death in B.C. town without ambulance or emergency department: mayor
A senior in B.C.’s Interior died after going into cardiac arrest while the only ambulance was dispatched to another town and the hospital’s emergency department was closed.
-
Hungry bears tear through B.C. cars with garbage, food left inside: photos
Conservation officers are warning B.C. residents and visitors to keep animal attractants out of their cars, saying they're "no match" for hungry bears.
-
Air Canada ordered to pay B.C. traveller additional $700 over delayed luggage
A B.C. traveller who spent days in Dubai without her luggage will receive hundreds of dollars from Air Canada following a decision from the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Edmonton
-
Deadline for Alberta UCP leadership contestants; most have filed applications
It’s deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives and most of the contestants have already filed their applications.
-
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Toronto
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
-
Toronto teacher gifts entire class brand new sneakers
A group of downtown Toronto students will be stepping into the next school year in style thanks to their teacher -- who bought each pupil in her classroom a brand new pair of sneakers.
-
Hells Angels 'motorcycle procession' coming to Toronto
Hundreds of members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club are expected to roll through Toronto Thursday.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE: BYLAW UPDATE
WATCH LIVE: BYLAW UPDATE | Dog owners face 12 charges in fatal atttack on Calgary senior
City of Calgary officials confirm three dogs that killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June are alive and remain in custody.
-
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
-
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000
There are over 2,000 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, public health reported Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
-
NEW
NEW | N.L. minister to meet with frustrated Ukrainian doctors who fled to the province
Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister is meeting on Thursday with Ukrainian doctors in the province who fled Russian attacks on their country.
Winnipeg
-
Which parts of Manitoba got 100 mm in Tuesday’s storms?
Parts of Manitoba were hit with more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds as fast as 125 km/h in Tuesday’s thunderstorms.
-
'The patients could hear him screaming': Winnipeg man in pain left waiting one hour for ER doctor
A Manitoba couple claims they experienced how broken the hospital system is after their recent visit to a Winnipeg emergency department.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Agreement to be signed Wednesday to support redevelopment of former Kapyong Barracks
A historic partnership will be signed on Wednesday morning at The Forks to support the creation of Canada’s largest urban reserve at the site of the former Kapyong Barracks.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible for parts of Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Waterloo-Wellington saying ‘a significant tornado cannot be ruled out.’
-
Two vehicles involved in serious Brant County crash
Multiple roads have been closed in Brant County following a serious crash.
-
Standoff lasts nearly three hours, leads to weapons charges for Guelph man: police
A Guelph man is facing several weapons charges following a standoff with police that lasted nearly three hours.
Regina
-
Gwen Stefani, banana theft, and extreme heat among the top surprises of Country Thunder 2022
The 2022 running of Country Thunder Saskatchewan had its fair share of surprises, and according to Pure Country Afternoons host Brandon Hall, this year’s festival will be remembered for these five reasons.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Regina man dies in collision near Estevan
An 18-year-old Regina man has died following a collision near Estevan, Sask. according to RCMP.
Barrie
-
Cyclist critically injured in collision with pickup truck: OPP
Provincial police in Caledon are investigating a collision that seriously injured a cyclist in the overnight hours on Wednesday.
-
Special weather statement for Simcoe Muskoka
A severe weather statement for Simcoe Muskoka with possible thunderstorms expected to develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron this afternoon.
-
Fatal hit and run in Grey Highlands
One person has died and three others are injured after a group of pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Grey Highlands, according to OPP.
Saskatoon
-
Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Sask. man says he was held to the ground, kneed in the head as his daughter looked on
An Indigenous Saskatchewan man says he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in front of his young daughter.
-
Finance minister defends $8K flight to North Battleford
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
-
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.