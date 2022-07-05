B.C.'s first non-profit store selling used art supplies opens in Victoria

B.C.'s first non-profit store selling used art supplies opens in Victoria

Supply Victoria executive director Ashley Howe is pictured inside the shop. (CTV News) Supply Victoria executive director Ashley Howe is pictured inside the shop. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to save money on gas this summer as prices soar

As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario